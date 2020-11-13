 Skip to content
 
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Own a Chevy Bolt? Is it charging close to 100% right now? Bring marshmallows. And chocolate. And graham crackers   (wfaa.com) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, you don't think I should strike a nail through this battery?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also they are changing the name to the Chevy Bolt of Fire.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, this is unfortunate. I am sure eventually Panasonic batteries will have similar problems unless they use better care than Lucky Goldstar when putting batteries together.

And GM just recently announced a new EV effort, didn't it?

Word to the wise: Many times when you go with the low bidder or a newcomer in a particular area, you are going to encounter some problems. And if you think you have it all figured out and you can just chuck your old business partners, you are going to run into difficulties dealing with a problem that someone has already solved, but they are not working for you anymore.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how do you keep an elephant chevy bolt from charging?   take away its credit card!
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
GM will never be a leader in electric vehicles.
 
aseras
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: GM will never be a leader in electric vehicles.


They have the most fires.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hyundai issued a recall for certain Kona Electric EVs for exactly the same reason. They all use cells produced by the same South Korean LG factory.

https://insideevs.com/news/448423/hyu​n​dai-recall-77000-kona-electric-worldwi​de/

Like GM, they are applying a software fix. The battery management system gets upgraded with stricter tolerances and internal testing to detect faults or damage in individual cells. If it finds something suspicious, users get a warning to bring the vehicle in for service ASAP... or, if the testing fails badly enough, the battery is disabled completely. So far there's been over a hundred vehicles that have been bricked by the new update, presumably because their batteries were a serious enough risk that it was more prudent to just disable it.

The only known cure is replacing a battery pack module, and since that's not something that can be done at a dealer's shop, the cure as far as the owner is concerned is an entirely new battery pack.
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just buy a Prius hybrid and be done with it.
 
Jim_Callahan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Well, this is unfortunate. I am sure eventually Panasonic batteries will have similar problems unless they use better care than Lucky Goldstar when putting batteries together.


It's a fundamental risk of overcharging batteries-- basically any battery in a certain sense, but it's only really acute in the case of the high-energy-density batteries used in electric cars because the required materials for achieving that high storage capacity: weight ratio involve metallic lithium and either inflated silicates, graphite-phase (roughly, note that I'm simplifying the structure a lot with that word) carbon, or both depending on the construction.

So while, say, the lead-acid setups used in what you would call a "car battery" if you only deal with gas/diesel cars will also overheat if the setup bugs out and allows an overcharge, or if the battery degrades to the point that the regular charge level is now and overcharge due to loss of capacity, generally speaking the battery just... fails, and ceases to be rechargeable (or if you want to be engineer-ey about it, "ceases to be a battery")...

... well, lithium is straight-up pyrophoric and graphene and inflated silicates designed for porosity are super flammable if the overheating failure happens to result in exposure to, say... air.  Or the water in the air.  Which, y'know, are by definition the things surrounding the battery at all times, so... fwoosh, basically.

// This is not to say "be afraid of your electric car battery", there are conditions under which gasoline can leak and ignite, too, and in either case there are obviously safety systems in place more than effective enough to rely on.  I'm just pointing out why electric car batteries suffering catastrophic failure end up on fire, not providing any kind of risk assessment, comparative or otherwise.
 
Kegluneq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In general, there are some protections in place already in the form of the software lying to you about the battery being at 100%.  And there's more safeguards in the form of the community of EV owners learning "hey, maybe don't charge past 90-95% in general to ensure long life".

These are going to be regular challenges as more EVs get out there.  Expect fearmongering and expect fixes.  Meh.
 
