 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Polygon)   Ubisoft Montreal staff taken hostage. Subby remembers the death threats, stalkers wanting to 'cut his neck off' with machetes, and having the 3DO offices cleared for bomb threats while he ran the net's first 3D MMORPG   (polygon.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

933 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 13 Nov 2020 at 3:03 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You still aren't getting your character back

/best wishes Ubisoft
//sup Guthwolf
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why the fark are that many people working the office right now to begin with.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn, someone was pissed off that it was an Epic Store exclusive.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"EVERYBODY GET ON THE FLOOR FACE DOWN SORRY!"
"FIRST PERSON THAT MOVES GETS THEIR FARKING HEAD BLOWN OFF SORRY ABOUT THAT!"
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are they being held captive by a multicultural team of various faiths and beliefs?
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "EVERYBODY GET ON THE FLOOR FACE DOWN SORRY!"
"FIRST PERSON THAT MOVES GETS THEIR FARKING HEAD BLOWN OFF SORRY ABOUT THAT!"


This is in Montreal; they have to say it first and louder in French.

/no snark, hope everyone is okay
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Are they being held captive by a multicultural team of various faiths and beliefs?


Are they being threatened in English and French?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Every day spanning the last fifty-eight years, videogames have been a terrible mistake.  I'm proud to report that this has not changed.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is this Far Cry 6?
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My buddy's a QA guy, he has friends in there. :(
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020/1​1​/ubisoft-montreal-staffers-barricade-o​n-roof-amid-possible-hostage-situation​/
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: Is this Far Cry 6?


No it's, En être Loin VI
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess someone finally nutted up in the Gamergate sphere.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Look I agree Ubisoft has THE WORST online multiplayer experience of any gaming company on the planet but there is no reason to get violent over it. Save that for the pay-to-win assholes who shall not be named.
 
kylini
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sweet! New DLC for Rainbow Six Seige!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Make em turn the Ghost Recon: Phantoms servers back on while you're in there, buddy.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean...they DID get rid of Uplay a while back but....I can understand that not everyone has forgiven them.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damned ITG.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Somebody really didn't like Assassin's Creed Valhalla
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here is the CBC English link https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montre​a​l/montreal-police-ubisoft-1.5801236
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Every day spanning the last fifty-eight years, videogames have been a terrible mistake.  I'm proud to report that this has not changed.


I was going to highlight 'Lemmings' as counterpoint, but it was a little too on point
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Look I agree Ubisoft has THE WORST online multiplayer experience of any gaming company on the planet but there is no reason to get violent over it. Save that for the pay-to-win assholes who shall not be named.


. o O ( posted by someone not familiar with the travesty that was HoMM online ) O o .
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bet it was Scott. He's a sick.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Anenu: Why the fark are that many people working the office right now to begin with.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I bet it was Scott. He's a sick.


/Fark you autocorrect.

I bet it was Scott. He's a dick
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Viral marketing for the new rainbow six expansion is getting out of hand.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At this hour, 5 years ago, 3 teams of 9 ISIS suicide bombers were en route to their targets. 3 would detonate at the Stade de France, 3 armed with Kalashnikovs would attack 5 bars in central Paris & 3 would storm the Bataclan. 130 people were killed.

Hmmm
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Anenu: Why the fark are that many people working the office right now to begin with.


The game companies and the QA and other groups that work for them have been assholes about COVID. My friend had to fight to work from home and he's in a high risk group with lung scarring.

They don't give a shiat about employees.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Helicopter footage shows that some employees have gone to the building's roof..."

So once they synchronize them point they can leap into the safety of a nearby haystack. So long as they have the Leap of Faith...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Livestream of it, but it's in french.
https://www.journaldemontreal.com/202​0​/11/13/possible-prise-dotages-chez-ubi​soft-a-montreal
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The police of released a photo of one of the suspects:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Suspected terrorist
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ less than a minute ago  
checked out tva.ca (in french but hey browsers can translate for ya i think)

https://www.tvanouvelles.ca/2020/11/1​3​/important-operation-policiere-pres-du​bisoft

nobody hurt so far according to reports and it might just be somebody doing a prank/threat phone call.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.