Biden defeats Trump in 306-232 landslide
Grungehamster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Electric Light Orchestra - It's Over (Official Video)
Youtube 84gmKIKTk40
 
wandero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where's that "unskew the polls" guy when we need him.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not nearly a big enough landslide. But a win's a win.
 
Endrick [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He clearly has the mandate of those 15,000 people who actually matter when it comes to voting in presidents.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
womp womp
 
popstop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
306. Landslide. Blowout. Historic.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Landslide
Youtube k4M53xndqiU
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
popstop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh wow, I should refresh next time.
 
i state your name
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Corvus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I was off by Florida (and me2 but that was a mistake more than anything)
 
zorkmcgork
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We The People of the United States are Committed to a Transfer of Power

#306-232
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And yet Goldilocks is still hell-bent on lawsuits and recounts. What a dick-head.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He's getting absolutely eviscerated in the popular vote, too.  That'll easily be double what Hillary got in 2016, once all the ballots are finally counted.

Epic.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It is what it is.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
North Carolina can do do, but Jimmy Carter is smarter.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But remember, it's not a mandate because reasons.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Corvus: [Fark user image 425x261]I was off by Florida (and me2 but that was a mistake more than anything)


NEVER count on Florida.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: [media1.giphy.com image 480x267] [View Full Size image _x_]


Landslide
Youtube k4M53xndqiU
 
henryhill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, the landslide will bring it down
Oh, the landslide will bring it down
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 743x713]


"I predicted a Romney landslide and, instead, we ended up with an Obama squeaker." - Dick Morris, explaining how his prediction that Romney would win with 325 electoral votes turned out wrong when Obama won with 332 electoral votes.

The fact is every president on Team A has been elected with a mandate and every president on Team B has not.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Donny is right about here at the moment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They are still going to drag this out as long as possible with hand-counts in GA, AZ, maybe PA.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And given that there were some faithless electors last time, this should end up with Trump losing by more than he won by last time.

Not to mention the difference in popular vote.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
" L.A. VOTERS APPROVE URBAN RENEWAL BY LANDSLIDE "
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Corvus: [Fark user image 425x261]I was off by Florida (and me2 but that was a mistake more than anything)


Honestly, lots of people said ME2 was going for Biden.

Those people have clearly never been to ME2. It's all poverty, guns and oxy fed by right wing talk radio and Fox News. Educated people are as rare as people of color.

Steve King doesn't make that shiat up. He's just the only guy up there smart enough to write it down.
 
lectos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Corvus: [Fark user image 425x261]I was off by Florida (and me2 but that was a mistake more than anything)

NEVER count on Florida.


Especially when they make sure that anyone a touch too brown cannot vote.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was expecting at least 350 for Biden.
 
Option D
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just remember, this isn't as great a victory as when Trump won in 2016 by a margin of 304-227.
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alphax: I was expecting at least 350 for Biden.


I wanted 420 to 118 for the lulz.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll bet those million MAGA marchers in DC tomorrow are going to feel pretty stupid.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Repeal The Reappointment Act of 1929.
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I'll bet those million MAGA marchers in DC tomorrow are going to feel pretty stupid.


Well they never have before...
 
Dimensio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Bye Donald" (Trump In Stripes Forever) - Brentalfloss
Youtube TE5fmZrqtL8
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Since you ingrates redlit my headline

Wait a minute...BAH GAWD IT'S THE OLD CBS EVENING NEWS THEME MUSIC

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 743x713]


Also, so long as there is one or fewer Democratic faithless electors, Biden will get more electoral votes than Trump did (since Kasich and Ron Paul each got one EV from Texas).
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They are still going to drag this out as long as possible with hand-counts in GA, AZ, maybe PA.


Those will get thrown out of court.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I'll bet those million MAGA marchers in DC tomorrow are going to feel pretty stupid.


They reject your reality and substitute QAnon.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alphax: I was expecting at least 350 for Biden.


I was expecting no more than 259.

I am pleasantly surprised.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Considering Biden won the same EC "landslide" (which Trump called a "mandate") but did so also winning the popular vote by 5 million, instead of losing it by 3 million, I'd say Biden buried the orange buffoon.

Leonard Cohen - Avalanche (Official Audio)
Youtube 3f0ADuVJhYQ
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Minus1Kelvin: Alphax: I was expecting at least 350 for Biden.

I wanted 420 to 118 for the lulz.


I know of a dispensary right off the Ronald Reagan Freeway so I'm really getting an esoteric kick out of your reply
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: bighairyguy: I'll bet those million MAGA marchers in DC tomorrow are going to feel pretty stupid.

They reject your reality and substitute QAnon.


Reality makes them gassy.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They are still going to drag this out as long as possible with hand-counts in GA, AZ, maybe PA.


Too quick. They should demand foot counts.
 
