 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida Man takes 8 year old on crime spree because "Don't want him to be soft"   (wfla.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 9:07 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was bring your kid to work day.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That guy sounds like almost as big a loser as Donald Trump.


/The family that grifts together gets sentenced together.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's my little dude
Youtube EtvFH3IHKGg
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Boyz n the Hood (8/8) Movie CLIP - Don't Know, Don't Show (1991) HD
Youtube BQdE0_Hy10M
 
indy_kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I met a guy like that once. Divorced, had a daughter, ignored her completely. Said he was doing it to "toughen her up".

What a dick.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's emasculating to admit you couldn't find a babysitter.

Plus, covid.
 
saywhat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dear Subby - Shouldn't I get at least half credit for this submittal?

I know, I know, - Welcome to FARK
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: It's emasculating to admit you couldn't find a babysitter.

Plus, covid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
American Me 1992- Puppet wants Little Puppets name off the list!
Youtube 2aNTF_aOoRI
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Menace II Society - Liquor Store Robbery
Youtube nz2p5nk-X-E
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trailer Park Boys concur
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.