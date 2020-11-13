 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Google Earth user confirms what most of us cold case conspiracy nutters have known for a long time after spotting 'air vent with dome' in Antarctica mountains: Aliens have been living there for many years (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

1332 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 9:38 PM



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes. Iron Man has been awakened.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People can see what they want. It's actually Jesus.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: People can see what they want. It's actually Jesus.


Or a cave
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are imbeciles
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
russians. or nazis. or russian nazis.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: edmo: People can see what they want. It's actually Jesus.

Or a cave


It's just a toast.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doing absolutely no research or consultation with experts, I have dutifully ignored easier answers and jumped to the conclusion that shape-shifting lizard aliens are living in Antarctica.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mysterious Mountains in Antarctica?  Madness!

/Tekeli-li  Tekeli-li
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*"After doing", not "I doing"

\duh
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other Stargate?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Mysterious Mountains in Antarctica?  Madness!

/Tekeli-li  Tekeli-li


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: TommyDeuce: Mysterious Mountains in Antarctica?  Madness!

/Tekeli-li  Tekeli-li

[Fark user image 850x491]
[Fark user image 742x805]


So basically they've found Cthulu's butthole?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How quaint. Look around, nutters
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the vortex will vaporize anything in front of the gate when the wormhole is established.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the top of a streetlight?
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: People are imbeciles


This x 72,737,399.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crewmannumber6: People are imbeciles


We are very good at recognizing shapes. We are also very good at jumping to the weirdest conclusions on how or why those shapes exist.

We are awful at being curious enough to wonder how those shapes happened naturally.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's Jebus.

shoeuntied.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Cardinal Ximenez [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Google Earth Link for those so inclined.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"One bizarrely suggested: "That dark snow around that opening is from UFO exhaust fumes." "

UFOs have exhaust fumes?

What, like they burn coal or gas?

Are these coal powered Russian UFOs?
 
RightWingWacko [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Zoom in a bit closer... and enhance....

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Clearly Antarctica has taken the lead.  We must not allow...a mine shaft gap!
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's it.

I am 100% convinced its aliens.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Google Earth Link for those so inclined.


Thanks, I am both inclined and reclined.
 
Iggie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, if Linda Moulton Howe is involved, any theories *must* be legit.

/my gawd, that's a name I haven't heard in years
//was just talking with hubby about Richard C. Hoagland
///needs some Major Ed Dames to bring it on home
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Actually it's a gate to Hell. On rare years when enough snow melt to uncover it arctic air is able to enter. Which is when you get, a cold day in hell.

OK, I'm leaving.....
 
Iggie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Iggie: Well, if Linda Moulton Howe is involved, any theories *must* be legit.

/my gawd, that's a name I haven't heard in years
//was just talking with hubby about Richard C. Hoagland
///needs some Major Ed Dames to bring it on home


I just realized...it's Mel's Hole.  Now that is some spooky shiat.  *g*
 
mgb57
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: russians. or nazis. or russian nazis.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Iggie: Well, if Linda Moulton Howe is involved, any theories *must* be legit.

/my gawd, that's a name I haven't heard in years
//was just talking with hubby about Richard C. Hoagland
///needs some Major Ed Dames to bring it on home


God I can't stand her voice. It's like nails on a chalkboard. Not just the tone of it either, though that's bad enough. It's also her word choice, how she assembles sentences, the odd rhythm to it.  Yah pretty much every component.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: I doing absolutely no research or consultation with experts, I have dutifully ignored easier answers and jumped to the conclusion that shape-shifting lizard aliens are living in Antarctica.


They abandoned their southern base.  Now they run Facebook.  They like the CA weather better, being cold blooded.  And the bay area of CA has a plethora of rats to feast on.  They don't even have to ration anymore.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.