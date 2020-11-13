 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Florida Man determined to get shot by cops calls 911 to announce his plan to go shoot up a Florida store, is met by Florida cops, gets shot   (fox13news.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Some times they aim go please
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was he angry at the world because he was born without a neck?
 
