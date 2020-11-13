 Skip to content
Philadelphia City Council finally catches up on its apology list
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lots of people contributed, from the Mayor and especially the POS racist police commissioner, to the PA State Police, all the way down to the fire department that followed orders to "let it burn a little".

We have all of them to thank.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our B, our B. We good now?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Council, you dolt!  It's even in the URL.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine from the Baltimore bomb squad used to wear a shirt that said "Join the Philadelphia Police Air Force."
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see the fire from my parents house in Delco.  Better late than never I guess?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should provide 65 homes for the needy, above anything they already do.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lawyer didn't write this, so it isn't "counsel."
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: They should provide 65 homes for the needy, above anything they already do.


The homes were rebuilt, but shoddily. Lately they're being rehabbed.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police dropped a bomb on an apartment building and murdered 11 people including 5 children and destroyed 65 homes

no one was ever held accountable and Sorry 35 years later is supposed to be adequate
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice joke, mods.  Changing the headline to make me look stupid and feel shame.  Joke's on you, I can't feel shame.  Or my toes.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EL EM: waxbeans: They should provide 65 homes for the needy, above anything they already do.

The homes were rebuilt, but shoddily. Lately they're being rehabbed.


Well, that's something, I guess.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kindms: The police dropped a bomb on an apartment building and murdered 11 people including 5 children and destroyed 65 homes

no one was ever held accountable and Sorry 35 years later is supposed to be adequate


^This^
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kindms: The police dropped a bomb on an apartment building and murdered 11 people including 5 children and destroyed 65 homes

no one was ever held accountable and Sorry 35 years later is supposed to be adequate


Seriously. They were better off not saying anything.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

styckx: kindms: The police dropped a bomb on an apartment building and murdered 11 people including 5 children and destroyed 65 homes

no one was ever held accountable and Sorry 35 years later is supposed to be adequate

Seriously. They were better off not saying anything.


They figured, with Philadelphia saving the Republic and Gritty being the Mascot of the 2020 Election, this was a good time to ask forgiveness.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kindms: The police dropped a bomb on an apartment building and murdered 11 people including 5 children and destroyed 65 homes

no one was ever held accountable and Sorry 35 years later is supposed to be adequate


It's a matter of balance. After all, they convicted seven people of third degree murder for the death of one police officer.
 
