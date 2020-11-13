 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   7pm Eastern - Suddenly, it's Fark Friday Movie Night. Tonight's movie is "Goliath and the Vampires" which sounds like a weird team-up   (twitch.tv) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Starring Gordon Scott, who was apparently the 11th actor to portray Tarzan.

I do love a "good" sword & sandal movie. :D
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every year my church did the story of David and Goliath as a "musical," would have been better with Vampires.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this what the rest of the vampires were forced to do when Dracula started making westerns?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Is this what the rest of the vampires were forced to do when Dracula started making westerns?


I think so
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Goliath and the Vampires" sounds like a Postmortem Jukebox Halloween band.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*postmodern*
 
danceswithcrows [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: "Goliath and the Vampires" sounds like a Postmortem Jukebox Halloween band.


Monster Magnet had a song called "Goliath and the Vampires" (not posting video inline because it's awfully atonal and instrumental with gibbering.)  And yes, a lot of Monster Magnet's oeuvre could potentially be categorized as "postmortem Halloween band" stuff.
 
