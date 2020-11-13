 Skip to content
(Komo)   If causing property damage while tripping balls in your underwear is wrong this guy will never want to be right   (komonews.com) divider line
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Following the events in Portland, I have been told that people causing property damage is justification for murder. So did somebody shoot this guy or what?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year's number one reason to legalize drugs with a legalized drug you could set up a scenario where this guy can use this drug and not cause all this harm because he's being supervised
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his defense, toaster probably WAS laughing at him.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I e caused property damage, I've tripped balls; I've never done both at the same time. Am I a slacker or is this dude an overachiever?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Stripling was hallucinating, the sheriff's office said he was transported to Lake Regional Hospital and later released to the Camden County Correctional Facility.


After dude came back down to reality, someone should have walked up to his cell wearing a squid head or something.  Just for the kicks.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks perfectly normal to me.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, there he is. Send him to me. He needs to pay his tab.
 
realmolo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That could be literally *any* guy in Portland.

It's a great city, but everyone is a pretentious, tattooed douchebag. That's what makes it great, though. Seriously. But I can't imagine living there.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

it's a trap
 
r3dplanet [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

realmolo: That could be literally *any* guy in Portland.

It's a great city, but everyone is a pretentious, tattooed douchebag. That's what makes it great, though. Seriously. But I can't imagine living there.


That's cool. We're not asking you to move here. No need for another pretentious, judgemental douchebag like you.
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/meth capital of missouri
 
