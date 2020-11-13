 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Trump lost Arizona, Dominic Cummings is out of No 10, and Louie the dog is found safe three days after getting lost in a Saskatoon blizzard   (cbc.ca) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 10:06 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
70Ford
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...and a partridge in a pear tree, and a chicken in every pot
 
detonator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Saskatoon Blizzard" is the name of my Nick Gilder/Loverboy skifflecore band
 
bugdozer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snochick
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Louie has that 1000 yard stare. He's seen some shiat.
 
bugdozer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

snochick: [Fark user image 425x356]


His eyes are googly and he eats through his ears - what's not to like?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.