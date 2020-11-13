 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Digiday)   BuzzFeed introduces BuzzFeed-branded vibrator. The punchline to this joke will amaze you   (digiday.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

679 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 7:02 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 17 funniest O-faces that will make you smile.
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Everyone knows the ultimate authority on sex and wellness is Teen Vogue.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nice! They're selling them used!
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Clickbait for anyone with a nub mouse?
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Daily Beast would be a XL Minotaur, then.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So you're telling me what's inside will be a huge disappointment, and not even remotely as interesting as advertised?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Nice! They're selling them used!


they're not 'used'. they're 'refurbished'. 25% off!
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looks like a WeVibe knockoff
 
fusillade762
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Too bad for these guys, whose customer base is dying off and really needed to branch out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
handsome boy model [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirMadness: So you're telling me what's inside will be a huge disappointment, and not even remotely as interesting as advertised?


Just like my pants
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirMadness: So you're telling me what's inside will be a huge disappointment, and not even remotely as interesting as advertised?


Much like sex with a farker....
 
Satampra Zeiros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Everyone knows the ultimate authority on sex and wellness is Teen Vogue.


That's Cosmo Girl!  you cretin.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA: the publisher is deepening its ongoing, two-year-long partnership

Are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [i.imgflip.com image 267x189]


What about Venezuela's transgender ketamine dealers?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm surprised buzzfeed hasn't reached out to Drew Carey to license Buzz Beer branding.

/buzz all the things
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: Spartapuss: Everyone knows the ultimate authority on sex and wellness is Teen Vogue.

That's Cosmo Girl!  you cretin.


i.ibb.coView Full Size


LIAR!
 
SirMadness
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

oa330_man: SirMadness: So you're telling me what's inside will be a huge disappointment, and not even remotely as interesting as advertised?

Much like sex with a farker....


I think a Fark branded sex toy would be most accurate if it had a core of hemp rope.
 
hodgemann
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let me guess, it creates vibrations from constantly screaming RUSSIA!

BuzzFeed noise canceling headphones to soon follow.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.