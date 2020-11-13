 Skip to content
Just like the last Friday the 13th, NYC getting ready to potentially lock down again
32
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is because NY style pizza sucks
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spreaddie Mercury
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: It is because NY style pizza sucks


Oh you are going to be in deep dish now!
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closing schools while keeping restaurants open is insane, but given the lack of support for bailing out restaurants it is inevitable
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: It is because NY style pizza sucks


1. NY style pizza
2. Detroit style pizza
3. St. Louis style pizza
4. California pizza
.
.
.
87126897612198. Chicago style "pizza"

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the current rate we'll have had 27,000,000 cases by inauguration day.
 
nartreb [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They need to clamp down now.  This is the state-level graph, but the smaller-scale trends are similar:

https://covidactnow.org/us/ny/chart/5​?​s=1314325


Here in Massachusetts we're on pace to have a worse outbreak (in terms of reported case numbers) than the first wave:

https://covidactnow.org/us/ma/chart/5​?​s=1314325

Deaths are much lower so far, so it's likely we're really still below spring levels, just with more testing than we had back then.  But the trends are not good.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Even Jason knew to wear a mask in New York.  Be like Jason.
media.gq.comView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

flucto: At the current rate we'll have had 27,000,000 cases by inauguration day.


Confirmed cases.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

flucto: At the current rate we'll have had 27,000,000 cases by inauguration day.


This will be as bad as when Obama dropped the ball on handling Katrina.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because the last lockdown worked so well.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Random Anonymous Blackmail: It is because NY style pizza sucks

1. NY style pizza
2. Detroit style pizza
3. St. Louis style pizza
4. California pizza
.
.
.
87126897612198. Chicago style "pizza"

[64.media.tumblr.com image 400x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


Never heard the term St.Louis style, I always referred to it as pub style.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Because the last lockdown worked so well.


Are you implying that crushing the infection curve and keeping it low for months on end was a massive failure?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Closing schools while keeping restaurants open is insane, but given the lack of support for bailing out restaurants it is inevitable


Closing schools is a City decision, and the city is using a more stringent standard (3% positivity) than the rest of the state (5% positivity).

Closing restaurants is a State decision. But that'll probably happen soon too. There's already a 10pm curfew on places with liquor licenses, and max seating capacity for indoor dining (which very few places are doing anyway) is 25% of fire code.
 
orbister
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Random Anonymous Blackmail: It is because NY style pizza sucks

1. NY style pizza
2. Detroit style pizza
3. St. Louis style pizza
4. California pizza
.
.
.
87126897612198. Chicago style "pizza"

[64.media.tumblr.com image 400x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


1. Pizza I like, wherever it comes from, including pineapple if I feel like it.
2. Meh.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Because the last lockdown worked so well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Even Jason knew to wear a mask in New York.  Be like Jason.
[media.gq.com image 850x566]


or
be like the recount voters of  Paulding Co. GA
(yes it's a Trump county)

PAULDING COUNTY ELECTIONS - VOTE RECOUNT LIVE STREAM (no audio)
Youtube dCkW1o6HCbQ
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: skatedrifter: Because the last lockdown worked so well.

[Fark user image image 620x509]


Is that peak in April when Cuomo sent all of those Covid patients into the nursing homes?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

orbister: Wanderlusting: Random Anonymous Blackmail: It is because NY style pizza sucks

1. NY style pizza
2. Detroit style pizza
3. St. Louis style pizza
4. California pizza
.
.
.
87126897612198. Chicago style "pizza"

[64.media.tumblr.com image 400x210] [View Full Size image _x_]

1. Pizza I like, wherever it comes from, including pineapple if I feel like it.
2. Meh.


I doubt many people on Fark even know what Chicago style is if you slapped them with a slice.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good thing the new Assassins Creed just came out.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Random Anonymous Blackmail: It is because NY style pizza sucks

1. NY style pizza
2. Detroit style pizza
3. St. Louis style pizza
4. California pizza
.
.
.
87126897612198. Chicago style "pizza"

[64.media.tumblr.com image 400x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: skatedrifter: Because the last lockdown worked so well.

[Fark user image image 620x509]


https://forward.ny.gov/daily-hospitali​zation-summary-region

I dunno, that ICU graph doesn't look so bad?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tfresh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But how is this possible? I didn't know NYC was full of republicans! 

//eyerolls stupid stereotyping
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Algebrat: dumbobruni: Closing schools while keeping restaurants open is insane, but given the lack of support for bailing out restaurants it is inevitable

Closing schools is a City decision, and the city is using a more stringent standard (3% positivity) than the rest of the state (5% positivity).

Closing restaurants is a State decision. But that'll probably happen soon too. There's already a 10pm curfew on places with liquor licenses, and max seating capacity for indoor dining (which very few places are doing anyway) is 25% of fire code.


NYC was already on an 11pm curfew for restaurants, this new restriction is nothing
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Chicago is on a "advisory" lockdown (which is probably all the Mayor can do) but I'm pretty sure the Governor will have us back on full lockdown shortly, because fecal matter has hit the rotary air moving device.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: https://forward.ny.gov/daily-hospital​i​zation-summary-region

I dunno, that ICU graph doesn't look so bad?


Not yet. Would you rather hold off on taking any action until it is really bad, knowing that it takes several weeks for any changes you make today to show up in the statistics?

Think of it like fighting a fire. Oh, the cat knocked over a candle but it's only burning one corner of the curtains. It would be a shame to waste a whole fire extinguisher on that. ( time passes... ) Well the living room is on fire, but the bedroom's not affected. If we call the fire department now, they'll make a lot of noise and wake up the neighbors. Let's just open some windows to let the smoke out. ( time passes... )
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Because the last lockdown worked so well.


NY's behind ME and VT in terms of lowest COVID + rates; so yeah, it did work in NY.

Can't tell you about the rest of the country, esp. when the Governors are more interested in sucking Trump's dick than protecting the citizens.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nartreb: They need to clamp down now.  This is the state-level graph, but the smaller-scale trends are similar:

https://covidactnow.org/us/ny/chart/5?​s=1314325


Here in Massachusetts we're on pace to have a worse outbreak (in terms of reported case numbers) than the first wave:

https://covidactnow.org/us/ma/chart/5?​s=1314325

Deaths are much lower so far, so it's likely we're really still below spring levels, just with more testing than we had back then.  But the trends are not good.


Massachusetts will be fine.  A couple weeks ago I was assured by another farker that people in Mass. are way smarter than everyone else and they would never have a second wave
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Ivo Shandor: skatedrifter: Because the last lockdown worked so well.

[Fark user image image 620x509]

Is that peak in April when Cuomo sent all of those Covid patients into the nursing homes?


That only happened in your mind; you know, like when Trump said that Covid would disappear on November 4th?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stopping part of a pandemic is like stopping part of a fire.

This is not fine.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: skatedrifter: Ivo Shandor: skatedrifter: Because the last lockdown worked so well.

[Fark user image image 620x509]

Is that peak in April when Cuomo sent all of those Covid patients into the nursing homes?

That only happened in your mind; you know, like when Trump said that Covid would disappear on November 4th?


Wrong.

https://www.democratandchronicle.com/​s​tory/news/politics/albany/2020/06/23/c​uomo-sending-covid-19-patients-nursing​-homes-no-wasnt-mistake/3243385001/
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

