(The Daily Beast)   Move over fox hunting, pedo hunting is the newest sport sweeping Europe
posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 4:02 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid reason to go to prison for years you dumb  teenagers.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Next: vigilante hunting.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Would you say it's got a foothold?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know, I know a guy that likes to walk in on naked teens.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
yeah bad stuff from idiots.

but of course things like this going on also send a message to actual pedos.
So you know, if some dumb asshoels want to let their lives be consumed to send such a message, i'm not going to discourage them either.

when people imagine they are safe and free of reprisals is when they get their worst.
So a good reminder that you are not the only sick asshole out there, is not a bad one to get form time time for  lot of people.
 
tasteme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Given the Covid crisis, I was hoping the next sport was gonna be "catapult corpse!" Kinda like dodge ball, but with body parts and catapults.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Do their pizza places have basements?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The teenagers' legal representatives have argued that they only planned to confront the man, and didn't plan to attack him. They claim the situation got out of hand after the man fell awkwardly.

Sounds like all of Putin's political rivals and whistleblowers...

Also, I haven't ever heard the "We weren't gonna beat him up, but then he fell over, and who were we to waste a golden opportunity to beat someone to death?"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cops : please dont do what she would do. Please leave the dangers to society in peace.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Do their pizza places have basements?


Venice and Amsterdam, probably not.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Alright, I have absolutely **no tolerance** for child abuse but the "awareness" starting to become stupid dangerous.

I described a new cow-orker as 'pedantic' the other day, and half the millenials in the room thought I was accusing him of being a kiddy-diddler.

And *I* had to apologize.

/I fkkg give up
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PvtStash: yeah bad stuff from idiots.

but of course things like this going on also send a message to actual pedos.
So you know, if some dumb asshoels want to let their lives be consumed to send such a message, i'm not going to discourage them either.

when people imagine they are safe and free of reprisals is when they get their worst.
So a good reminder that you are not the only sick asshole out there, is not a bad one to get form time time for  lot of people.


Most kid touchers are family members. The only message the vigilantes are sending is "source locally."
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe this is why Trump is terrified to leave office
 
Stibium
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Dutch police chief said the groups' efforts are misguided because "the evidence these citizens believe they have is often paper thin." He couldn't name one example of a hunt leading to a sex crime conviction.

You might have had one, but a bunch of kids outwitted and beat you to the punch. Metaphorically speaking.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As much I as I absolutely despise old farts who want to fark underage people, this is not the way to correct the problem.

This is not to say that these justice-seeking teens should do nothing, however. They should turn over transcripts of all chats, messages, etc. to the police and let them take it from there. I don't know what the law is in the Netherlands, but maybe the pedos could be prosecuted on some kind of charge (other than the death penalty).
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Cops : please dont do what she would do. Please leave the dangers to society in peace.


But the cops caught the murderous gang of violent thugs.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: PvtStash: yeah bad stuff from idiots.

but of course things like this going on also send a message to actual pedos.
So you know, if some dumb asshoels want to let their lives be consumed to send such a message, i'm not going to discourage them either.

when people imagine they are safe and free of reprisals is when they get their worst.
So a good reminder that you are not the only sick asshole out there, is not a bad one to get form time time for  lot of people.

Most kid touchers are family members. The only message the vigilantes are sending is "source locally."


family members are even easier to lure away. start with them first. I encourage these kids to rock on.
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size


Paul Kersey approves.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The guy shouldn't have been trying to have sex with a minor. He wouldn't be dead then.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTFA: According to local police, the man, who was a retired teacher, was in an online chatroom where he agreed to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex. The man knew the boy was a minor, authorities say, but there was no evidence that he'd had past sexual contact with underage boys.

I know it's innocent till proven guilty, but meeting an under aged kid for sex is pretty convincing proof to me. What are the chances that someone with access to kids for 50 years, who would do such a thing at 73, has never done such a thing before.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You know, I know a guy that likes to walk in on naked teens.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/He's not even sworn in yet and you're already going after him?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: FTFA: According to local police, the man, who was a retired teacher, was in an online chatroom where he agreed to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex. The man knew the boy was a minor, authorities say, but there was no evidence that he'd had past sexual contact with underage boys.

I know it's innocent till proven guilty, but meeting an under aged kid for sex is pretty convincing proof to me. What are the chances that someone with access to kids for 50 years, who would do such a thing at 73, has never done such a thing before.


I'm 46.
Never done some thing like that.
But, who knows what my fears and values will be when I'm 76?
Never mind I'll be lucky to make it to 56!
No one chooses to obey the law.
It's always an active choice between desires and fear of reprisal.
much of my life I've had too much to lose by breaking the law in any way shape or form but once I'm 76 broke and half dying why should I care?
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ohnoanyway.jpg
 
SirMadness
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know how right-wing idiots suddenly gain self-awareness once they or someone they love develops a debilitating illness they can't afford to treat, or gets shot by the cops, or otherwise gets their face eaten?

This is going to wind up like that, because we still don't have a working strategy for diagnosis and treatment.

Mark my words: "My son was a non-offending pedophile who was beaten to death." is a headline in the near future.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bughunter: Alright, I have absolutely **no tolerance** for child abuse but the "awareness" starting to become stupid dangerous.

I described a new cow-orker as 'pedantic' the other day, and half the millenials in the room thought I was accusing him of being a kiddy-diddler.

And *I* had to apologize.

/I fkkg give up


You have to quit and get a new job.  If your coworkers are that rock eating dumb, they are a physical danger to you.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Occam's Disposable Razor: ohnoanyway.jpg


Wow. And now me having you in bright red and labeled pos makes sense. It didn't last week.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like the rough music is playing ....

https://wiki.lspace.org/mediawiki/Rou​g​h_music
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: The guy shouldn't have been trying to have sex with a minor. He wouldn't be dead then.


Oh, there you go with the victim blaming...

...not serious.

1 down, who knows how many to go.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: bughunter: Alright, I have absolutely **no tolerance** for child abuse but the "awareness" starting to become stupid dangerous.

I described a new cow-orker as 'pedantic' the other day, and half the millenials in the room thought I was accusing him of being a kiddy-diddler.

And *I* had to apologize.

/I fkkg give up

You have to quit and get a new job.  If your coworkers are that rock eating dumb, they are a physical danger to you.


They're engineers.

They're physical dangers to *themselves.*
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Occam's Disposable Razor: ohnoanyway.jpg

Wow. And now me having you in bright red and labeled pos makes sense. It didn't last week.


I mean. . . was anything of value really lost here?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Jaws_Victim: The guy shouldn't have been trying to have sex with a minor. He wouldn't be dead then.

Oh, there you go with the victim blaming...

...not serious.

1 down, who knows how many to go.


Sure. But, do we even try to catch offender X?
Members of my family hurt me when they was so young, I have to ask, who touched them? Because you don't come up with that kind of b.s. out of the blue.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: waxbeans: Occam's Disposable Razor: ohnoanyway.jpg

Wow. And now me having you in bright red and labeled pos makes sense. It didn't last week.

I mean. . . was anything of value really lost here?


Sure.
I just like poking the pos. Haha.
 
IndianaJohn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: Alright, I have absolutely **no tolerance** for child abuse but the "awareness" starting to become stupid dangerous.

I described a new cow-orker as 'pedantic' the other day, and half the millenials in the room thought I was accusing him of being a kiddy-diddler.

And *I* had to apologize.

/I fkkg give up


To be fair, he should not be orking cows nor children.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Poor Kinko!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJNV4​F​MpGh8
 
Slypork
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For all the farkers posting these images:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The guy mugging for the camera is far more likely to be a collaborator than the girl getting her head shaved.

Probably not the case here, but something to remember about vigilante mobs.  Also, did Qanon migrate to Europe, or is this a separate case of Russian trolls realizing that what gets traction somewhere needs to be repeated until it gets traction in other targets?

PS: from a thread yesterday...

yet_another_wumpus:
orbister: Fissile: OK, boys....er, I mean men. Who wants to go fight the Russians?

My uncle was in the Hitler Jugend (because his parents would have been killed if he hadn't joined, that's why) and only missed by a year or so being put in the squads of fourteen and fifteen year olds who went round in the final days of the war, hanging defeatists from lampposts. Fourteen and fifteen year olds.

Teenagers are great for doing your dirty work, especially against "enemies" in their midst.  See the Cultural Revolution.  See high school bullying for what it takes to *stop* them from doing it on their own.

And about other far too young kids, I don't know how many survived out of that landing boat pictured above, but it can't have been many (and 0 happened far too often).
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IndianaJohn: bughunter: Alright, I have absolutely **no tolerance** for child abuse but the "awareness" starting to become stupid dangerous.

I described a new cow-orker as 'pedantic' the other day, and half the millenials in the room thought I was accusing him of being a kiddy-diddler.

And *I* had to apologize.

/I fkkg give up

To be fair, he should not be orking cows nor children.


The best part is, I phreased my comment as, "Yes, he is a bit pedantic, but if you are mature enough not to be offended by it, then you might see some benefits."
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: One group member told the Dutch NOS network that they just wanted to "protect children," and said that men descend on underage chat room members in the full knowledge that they are minors


Always blame the men...

/not 100% serious, but I am sure there women who prey on kids too.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fortunately in the US we have ICE for that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Slypork: [resizing.flixster.com image 206x305]


That movie ruined Patrick Wilson for me.
 
