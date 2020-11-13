 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Police identify man suspected of theft of Pope John Paul II's blood. Suspects in the cases of Pope Pius XII's stolen bile ducts, Pope Clement XIII's appropriated duodenum still unknown   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wonder what kind of spell Sam and Dean are working on now?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Wonder what kind of spell Sam and Dean are working on now?


Something involving Dead Mans Curve no doubt.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have three arms of John Paul I.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To say nothing of Pope Cletus's toe
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want Frankenstein, because this is how you get Frankenstein.
 
mentula [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"appropriated duodenum" is the name of my next band, and i don't care what genre, it's too good not to use.
 
Remmidemmi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Life, uh, finds a way.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was today years old when I learned how to pronounce duodenum.

It's not due-oh-denim
It's not due-odd-in-um
It's due-oh-dean-um

/now off to figure out what that is
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Psst.  You wanna buy some relics?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Wonder what kind of spell Sam and Dean are working on now?

Something involving Dead Mans Curve no doubt.


surejan.jpg
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am Pope John Paul II complete lack of surprise.
 
drtgb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can see John the Baptist's finger in Kansas City.

You can see one of his two heads in Italy and the other is in France.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.