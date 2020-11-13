 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   A stimulus check for the country would save Christmas   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, Rethuglicans have classified Santa as soshalizums, so fark Christmas, poors!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
please try to remember who farked you in the dirt shoot when you are homeless.
Don't let that stop you from buying TRUMP merch, you drooling all over idiots
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I haven't even spent all of the last one.
I bought some air pods so I could go on walks listening to music without having wires blowing all around me.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: I haven't even spent all of the last one.
I bought some air pods so I could go on walks listening to music without having wires blowing all around me.


Spent half of the last one, paid off my trip to the GI doctor in January so that was fun.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought Kirk Cameron did that already
 
soupafi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Forgiving student loan debt would be even better
 
