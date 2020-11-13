 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Tropical Depression 31 forms in Caribbean, further cementing observations that this year has been more depressing than most   (clickorlando.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't care on iota
shiat, it's named now
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuke it with a giant Paxil or Xanax. Maybe it will cheer up...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe at some point we'll have hurricanes all year round.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't Tropical Depression a Brian Wilson side project?

/I'll show myself out
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Maybe at some point we'll have hurricanes all year round.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Maybe at some point we'll have hurricanes all year round.


January, iirc, is the only month that's never seen a named storm.
Maybe February...
But it's only one.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
officially Tropical Storm Iota now
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's in an ideal spot to intensify. Almost no shear, very warm water, and no islands under it. Probably be a major hurricane by Sunday.

Good news for the US (and bad news for Mexico/Central America) is that it's likely to track due west.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why Iota....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Wasn't Tropical Depression a Brian Wilson side project?

/I'll show myself out


I thought it was Jimmy Buffett.
 
