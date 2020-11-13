 Skip to content
Elon Musk tests both positive and negative for Covid-19, suggesting he may be a living embodiment of Schrodinger's Douchebag
    More: Sick  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The billionaire tweeted Thursday he took four rapid antigen tests for the virus, two came back negative and two came back positive.
'Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today," Musk wrote. "Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD."

The two negative tests are false negatives. He has COVID-19.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many people think Elon musk is Tony Stark when the reality of the situation is that his is Lex Luthor.
 
eagles95
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

teto85: Too many people think Elon musk is Tony Stark when the reality of the situation is that his is Lex Luthor.


I see him more like a becoming more unlikeable Justin Hammer
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
SpaceX and Tesla have done some neat things, but Elon Musk himself is Exhibit C or so as to why "Great Man Theory" should be encased in an Osmium sarcophagus and dropped in the Kola borehole.

/ I'll leave it up to everyone else to guess who Exhibits A and B are
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's going to make a new test that works 100% of the time, and will allow you to travel from home to the hospital at 250 MPH after a positive result, and anyone who thinks he doesn't know what he's talking about is a pedophile.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's no "may" about it.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why am I not surprised that elon musk does not understand what false negatives and false positives are, nor how, even though he had two positive and two negative tests, it is not inconclusive.

(For those playing along at home: The test has a very, VERY low false positive rate. Like. Between 2 to 0 %. The false *negative* rate varies. So if he took 4 tests, and two are positive, then he almost *CERTAINLY* has it--and that high false negative rate is *why he was tested multiple times*.)
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Elon Musk is the Alex Honnold of spaceflight.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nice, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Getting two positive tests and two negative tests only proves what many of us have long believed.

There are more than one of him.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah was a douchebag, expecting results to be consistent. This isn't politics, it's science. Just put a mask on, stay inside, and do not question. Top men, woman, and acceptable pronouns are working for our safety and shall not be questioned.

Douchebags gonna douche.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did he catch it from sharing another one of Rogen's blunts? Just herpes? Ok, that works.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Nice, subby.

Fark user image


your user handle confirms suspicions, and explains why I no longer go fishing.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Getting two positive tests and two negative tests only proves what many of us have long believed.

There are more than one of him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's because of his asymmetrical or unequal conjoined twin. (think Dr. Thaddeus "Rusty" Venture and his twin brother Jonas Venture Jr. before the seperation)
You can see Musk's internal conjoined twin in Musk's face.
He has two times the face that a face should have.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tee hee, a Schrodinger reference. You must be great at physics and math, and a total intellectual.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Yeah was a douchebag, expecting results to be consistent. This isn't politics, it's science. Just put a mask on, stay inside, and do not question. Top men, woman, and acceptable pronouns are working for our safety and shall not be questioned.

Douchebags gonna douche.


You're more than welcome to question them as long as you actually farking listen to the answer. Questioning them doesn't mean "assume everything they said is a giant lie and you intuitively know the answer."
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eagles95: teto85: Too many people think Elon musk is Tony Stark when the reality of the situation is that his is Lex Luthor.

I see him more like a becoming more unlikeable Justin Hammer


because even a middling Sam Rockwell performance is a good performance.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sigh. He probably won't die.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If he himself is required for the launch, they have a problem. I'd be shocked if he does not have monitoring ability for everything at one of his homes.
 
