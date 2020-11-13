 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Chairman of the Jt. Chiefs General Milley is not the only badass in the family. His wife saved a dying veteran's life at the Veterans' Day ceremony   (nbcnews.com) divider line
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, good job!
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Asked whether she saved the man's life, Milley said others had also rushed to his aid, including a physician from the VA and the Senior Enlisted Adviser to the Chairman, and that it was a team effort.

and won't even take credit.

too cool
we need more people like this.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Asked whether she saved the man's life, Milley said others had also rushed to his aid, including a physician from the VA and the Senior Enlisted Adviser to the Chairman, and that it was a team effort.

More of this, please.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would shake a tiny fist at freddyV, but it does bear repeating.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hope his first name is Cyrus
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I agree we need more of this and specifically people that are trained on what to do in an emergency and are capable of acting without hesitation.
 
lennavan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The man had no pulse. Milley said she directed someone to call 911 and started chest compressions. "I did about two cycles of CPR, and then he just took a big, deep breath and kind of groaned a little bit and then started moving around."
Milley detected his pulse and within a few minutes he began to respond to her questions.

No doubt this ended so well because this guy got high quality CPR immediately.  If you like this and think more of this should happen, make sure YOU are trained in CPR. If you're not and you come upon a situation like this, just go for it and do your best, you can't really do any harm.  No doubt you'll be able to look back someday and realize you didn't do the optimal rate, or compression depth, or maybe should have had someone call 911 earlier or whatever.  But whatever you did/do will be a whole world better than nothing.  If the patient requests you stop you can stop, otherwise if you're unsure you can just keep going until EMS gets there.

Same goes for using the automatic defibrillators.  Just have someone grab it and try your best.They're pretty easy to use and near impossible to misuse (make sure you clear when you shock).
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

It's a shame that, for demonstrating such qualities, the Trump administration is likely already drafting his resignation letter.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey got more attention than me.  Very sad!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

^This right here^

Well said!
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Germans didn't know what hit them

It was cannonball
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Hey got more attention than me.  Very sad!


Trump was late, so he probably never even saw this
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Eh, I dunno. I don't feel like getting sued.
 
wage0048
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As opposed to the Sorry SOB who showed up late and only stayed for about 6 minutes, these people are actually heroes.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Almost all states have "Good Samaritan" laws.
 
