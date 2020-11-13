 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Eleven Germans charged in far-right terror plot. Like the ShamWow guy says, "You know the Germans blow up nice stuff"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

501 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 3:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Odd, I can't find this on the FOXNews site. Expected "Eleven arrested in Muslim terror plot."
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected to see a story about how they planned to bomb Pearl Harbor...... again.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another suspect detained that day died while in detention, prosecutors said.

Das ist interessant
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lytbeir: I expected to see a story about how they planned to bomb Pearl Harbor...... again.


That was Lo Pan not Germany - learn your history.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raise your hand if you remember the Baader-Meinhof gang.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guess we have a Sham Wow Guy challenge going on.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It only took 48 hours but the Vince Shamwow headline trifecta has been achieved.
Fark user imageView Full Size
The world has been saved in eternal peace. I can now rest my weary head in the tomb of the ancient orange absorbent fabrics
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Another suspect detained that day died while in detention, prosecutors said.

Das ist interessant


In Murica, they would have been given water bottles and sent home.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

berylman: It only took 48 hours but the Vince Shamwow headline trifecta has been achieved.
[Fark user image 236x214] The world has been saved in eternal peace. I can now rest my weary head in the tomb of the ancient orange absorbent fabrics


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sham Owwwwww!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Top Secret! Pinto exploding scene - including "Got to hand it to the Germans" comment.
Youtube -9GGDOUDLhc
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.