(BBC-US)   There is some interesting history behind that Eye of Providence on the back of your American dollar bill. ... The Eye of Sauron unavailble for comment   (bbc.com) divider line
12
posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 6:06 PM



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It has something to do with following clues left behind by Benjamin Franklin to find the lost treasure of the Knights Templar.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cythraul: It has something to do with following clues left behind by Benjamin Franklin to find the lost treasure of the Knights Templar.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that the answer to this question is written on the back of the declaration of independence.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What the Eye of Providence May really look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Eye am Providence."
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's the Masons. Several of the Founding Fathers were Masons.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've always wanted it stitched onto a black cap. If anything to screw with wacky old people.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We Do (The Stonecutters' Song)
Youtube QoSLiHKrzRU
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nurglitch: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 233x280]


Ith see whuff you did there
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

