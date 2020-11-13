 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   One hurt in Tukwila house fire. Investigators attempting to determine what 'tukwila house' is   (kiro7.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 2:31 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next to the Messcal house?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Tukwila House the name of the hotel where Borat's daughter interviewed Rudy Giuliani?

/gotta tuck that willie
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Oooooh...Oooooh..Ahhh...Ahhh.. Toookie..Tookie..
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hard target search.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Da da da da da da da ... Tukwilla

The Champs "Tequila"
Youtube Uyl7GP_VMJY
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]
Oooooh...Oooooh..Ahhh...Ahhh.. Toookie..Tookie..


Nothing is ever obscure for Fark, but this is truly a deep pull.  Bravo.  :)
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


+

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Tukwila house" is Mariachi sped-up to 130 BPM
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size


Like this, but more clouds and pines.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Len Tukwilla, driftwood sculptor
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was disappointed that the Tukwila Highschool mascot wasn't "Mockingbirds".
 
omg bbq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Awh I love Washington names.
 
hamsack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
startpage.comView Full Size
 
GnuUzir
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This headline would be funnier if the incident had happened in Humptulips.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.