(YouTube)   One of the oldest viral videos around, remastered in 4K   (youtube.com) divider line
12
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looked way better than the ugly mp4 one I downloaded years ago..

I miss using winmx. It was fun to connect to other nodes, sometimes in different countries, and seeing what they had to share at the time which was when I got that.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Waiting for the Smell-O-Vision remaster.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
4K Girls, One Cup?
 
Stimied in a Rut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was hoping for 4k "I like turtles"
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So they had one geographical spot with a single bulky rotting dead mess to clean up.

Then turned it into a million rotting dead messes to clean up over a million geographical spots.

Unless there were folks pushing this to gain overtime, they surely made things worse.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ah, a trip down Nostalgia Lane. I have not seen any exploding whales since before all the buffet restaurants closed down around here.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also worth noting...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was expecting to be Rickrolled - in 4K
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My favorite part has always been the cheers turning to terror as people realize giant chunks of whale are now raining down from the sky.

Yaayyyy........uuuuhhhhh...........AAA​AAAAAAAAAAAA


Very reminiscent of the WKRP turkey drop.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is the one of the oldest viral videos I remember seeing.
Back when Youtube was about people making stuff for the hell of it and not the douche nozzles that "Influence" it today.
Daft Bodies - Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger
Youtube lLYD_-A_X5E
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: This is the one of the oldest viral videos I remember seeing.
Back when Youtube was about people making stuff for the hell of it and not the douche nozzles that "Influence" it today.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lLYD_-A_​X5E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


The whale video was being emailed around long before youtube even existed
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm old enough to remember when viral videos were spread by making copies of them on VHS tapes.
 
