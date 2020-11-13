 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Witnesses were able to provide the police with sketches of the rogue driver   (bbc.com) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaving the scene in a baked potato
 
uncoveror
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a UFO!
 
Konlii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the time everyone laughed at this sketch, but then when they actually caught the guy...

washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See-through car. Probably bought it from the same place as Wonder Woman's jet.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police in the west German city of Hamm

Must. resist. obvious. joke.

Gah! Aneurism!
 
Colossal Failure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't be too hard to track down a car with ears and whiskers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pictures contain more info than that sorry excuse for an "article", BBC.

Then again, why does it look like a guy is trying to shoot the potato car?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Luis draw someone fueling up a black pig, or someone trying to carjack a potato?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Colossal Failure: Shouldn't be too hard to track down a car with ears and whiskers.

[Fark user image image 850x542]


It appears that he has his hand in a pigs asshole.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Heartwarming vid of the 2 year old who called 0118 999 881 99 9119 725

3.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Rogue leader, this is rogue driver. Starting my attack run.
 
willabr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a start.
 
