(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   If you wondered why we didn't hear as much about Russian and North Korean hackers during this election, it's because they're too busy interfering with COVID-19 vaccine research   (startribune.com) divider line
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Because they wanted to steal the secrets for themselves or to sabatoge them? Both?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What?

/
always wonder of conservatives have a different source for food and water and whatnot considering their policies could affect them and harm them personally too
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...how is this stuff not on closed networks in the first place?  Oh wait, my bad, I've worked IT before.  People are idiots.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MrScruffles: ...how is this stuff not on closed networks in the first place?  Oh wait, my bad, I've worked IT before.  People are idiots.


But it is being hidden behind paywalls. What more do you want?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

redonkulon: Because they wanted to steal the secrets for themselves or to sabatoge them? Both?


Russia, under Putin, has one goal: To make itself feel better by actively exporting suffering and misery to the rest of the world (because actually fixing things at home is hard).

Given that the "secret" is likely to be given away en masse to countries as poor as Putin has left Russia, imma go with sabotage.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MrScruffles: ...how is this stuff not on closed networks in the first place?  Oh wait, my bad, I've worked IT before.  People are idiots.


Because the benefits of Internet access are overwhelming when conducting research? A lot of bioscience research tools simply assume that they can fetch resources from Internet repositories at will.

Because this isn't a top secret weapon design?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't forget their spectacularly successful social media disinformation campaign, convincing dumbasses that spreading a potentially lethal or debilitating virus is their patriotic right, and anyone suggesting they follow basic scientific mitigation methods is un-American.

Pretty damned successful indeed
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Schlubbe: Don't forget their spectacularly successful social media disinformation campaign, convincing dumbasses that spreading a potentially lethal or debilitating virus is their patriotic right, and anyone suggesting they follow basic scientific mitigation methods is un-American.

Pretty damned successful indeed


One time I convinced a bear to shiat in the woods.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like as much of a hoax as the Russian Meddling BS from 2016.
 
dbaggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Look, it is in every other country's best interest if the USA has an uncontrolled pandemic outbreak.   We have money and scientist and you need a robust outbreak to test vaccines.  It is likely cheapest to sabotage EU and USA pandemic response and wait for a vaccine to drop out that they can borrow for their own people.


I recall several months ago the Oxford team worrying that the background infection rate would be too low when they would be going into Phase 3 trials that it would be very hard to gather reliable statistics with such a low level of community spread.     *morbid chuckle*   Looks like it will be China sitting there with a vaccine and looking around for a country in need to do measurements.
 
