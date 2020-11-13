 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(GoFundMe)   Longtime Farker, Real Women Drink Akvavit, is going through chemo, and looking for some new hair ideas (LG to her GoFundMe)   (gofundme.com) divider line
23
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 9:00 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 15 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"O"
Fark user imageView Full Size


RWDA is going through chemo, and has now gone to a sleek new look. She's wanting ideas for hair, head temporary tattoos (including henna), and loves trying out new things. Let's help her out. If you're interested in helping her out, her Fark bio has links to her Amazon wish list and Caring Bridge.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Have each of your crafty friends make you a foam wig
rightthisminute.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

thephagshop.comView Full Size

You can make them yourself too with glitter and craft foam and hot glue and a heat gun/curling iron/hair dryer
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Rapunzel, Rapunzel!!...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Courtesy of Loreal online hair generator.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Anywho, this what I was trying to post;
Fark user imageView Full Size

The actual pic with hair spilling out of the screen!
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think you like just fine the way you are, but since you asked, here is a Taylor Swift kinda look, with alternative colors.  You got this, come back soon.
 
bugdozer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seeing as you've got a Lieutenant Ilia thing going on, might as well add an accessory!
 
bugdozer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Best wishes & may the Force be with you
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
There is always the merlin... kind of a cap until the hair grows again...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Anál nathrach, orth' bháis's bethad, do chél dénmha.


The charm should grow hair.......
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The "Retro Look" is always in...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Thrakkorzog: There is always the merlin..


Oh thank god. For a moment there, I thought you said "merkin"...
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The "Cousin It" look?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't go wrong with Shrek; everybody loves Shrek. Also, bonus : no hair required!
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The Phillis Diller!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Peggy Bundy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lilly Munster

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are you talking to me?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mike Pence?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Kick cancer's ass!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You could make a spector of yourself?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get well soon!
 
Skipped 15 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Photoshop contests? See our Photoshop FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.