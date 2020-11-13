 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is World Kindness Day, so put at least some effort into not being a total bastard for the next few hours or so   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would you kindly go fark yourself.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't wanna!  Now go f*ck off.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All you f&_ks are for the most part, okay.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Blow me.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wil you do me a kindness?
Youtube -4OGq-9qV7o
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meanwhile I'm emailing students since I have a policy that their final paper is due at 5 today and at 5:01 they lose a grade.  (Yes, I have a specific reason to be this hardassed)

Probably not the most popular guy right now.
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People, what a bunch of bastards
Youtube eVSlE28hOgI
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
GFY Subby
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Meanwhile I'm emailing students since I have a policy that their final paper is due at 5 today and at 5:01 they lose a grade.  (Yes, I have a specific reason to be this hardassed)

Probably not the most popular guy right now.


The real is, do you give extra credit for being in at 4pm?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I came here to say "fark yourself" but I see some of you other bastards beat me to it. Motherfarkers.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Difficulty, it's 2020.
 
IndianaJohn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Eat shiat and die.
 
Slypork
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tom Lehrer - National Brotherhood Week
Youtube aIlJ8ZCs4jY
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Trump Administration has withdrawn us from the WHO and the Paris Agreement on climate change.  But the first thing they did was withdraw from World Kindness Day.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
DJ Shadow - Nobody Speak feat. Run The Jewels (Official Video)
Youtube NUC2EQvdzmY
 
Slypork
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Robert Johnson

I got a kindhearted woman
Do anything in this world for me
I got a kindhearted woman
Do anything in this world for me
But these evil-hearted women
Man, they will not let me be
I love my baby
My baby don't love me
I love my baby, ooh
My baby don't love me
But I really love that woman
Can't stand to leave her be
Ain't but the one thing
Makes Mister Johnson drink
I's worried about how you treat me, baby
I begin to think
Oh babe, my life don't feel the same Yo breaks my heart
When you call Mister So-and-So's name
(Break with guitar solo)
She's a kindhearted woman
She studies evil all the time
She's a kindhearted woman
She studies evil all the time
You well's to kill me
As to have it on your mind
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't you farking tell me what to do, subby you bastard.
 
