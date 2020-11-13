 Skip to content
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 13 is 'farrier' as in: "Them elections weren't no farrier"
posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 1:17 PM



RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not just Farr-ier, but the Farr-iest.


Not just Farr-ier, but the Farr-iest.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know three of them, and tow of them are very attractive women.
One is a guy that mumbles a lot.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CSB: Three decades ago, I apprenticed to a farrier. Loved working metal, discovered the hard way that horses don't like me. That ended that - it's why I switched to wood & leather instead of iron.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
why do horses need steel shoes when they have what Mother Nature gave them?
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A shoer of horses? Not that obscure.
 
12349876
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: why do horses need steel shoes when they have what Mother Nature gave them?


why do humans have shoes when they have Mother Nature gave them?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
nicoffeine
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every time I hear people decrying the loss of long-standing industry in the US because it's better to off-shore it or move away from fossil fuel resource extraction, I ask them if they cared how many farriers were put out of work by the automotive industry?

Times change. Move on. I'm really sorry you can't be a 7th generation coal miner or a 4th generation steelworker, but thems the breaks. Go learn a new skill and find another job.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/So close
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My cousin is a farrier. Job is part expert labor, part blacksmith, and part equine medicine. Even a lot of horse vets will pass hoof related work to their favorite farrier, because experience counts more than college training.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Every time I hear people decrying the loss of long-standing industry in the US because it's better to off-shore it or move away from fossil fuel resource extraction, I ask them if they cared how many farriers were put out of work by the automotive industry?

Times change. Move on. I'm really sorry you can't be a 7th generation coal miner or a 4th generation steelworker, but thems the breaks. Go learn a new skill and find another job.


There are still a shiat ton of farriers. Horse people have a ton of money and there are a lot of them.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Or as in: "It'll be a farrier's work to get that horse's ass off government property come Jan 21st..."
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: [Fark user image 425x239]


middle linebacker excellence
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: There are still a shiat ton of farriers. Horse people have a ton of money and there are a lot of them.


Yet more than three times as many people work at Arby's. A "shiat ton" of them still isn't saying much and my point about there not being a lot in comparison to how many there were in 1850 stands.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Don't try to act like that's a word that everybody knows."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Roxy Music? Not a fan.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Huh... I thought I was a rather verbose guy but 'farrier' is a new one. I should have spent more time at the stables during the middle ages.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Subtonic: There are still a shiat ton of farriers. Horse people have a ton of money and there are a lot of them.

Yet more than three times as many people work at Arby's. A "shiat ton" of them still isn't saying much and my point about there not being a lot in comparison to how many there were in 1850 stands.


You made it sound like nothing but hobbyists. More people work at walmart than as plumbers, but that doesn't mean skilled labor is some trivial sector of a bygone error.

Now give me a hand with this goal post.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size


/RIP character actor guy
 
Gramma
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: [Fark user image 225x225]

"Don't try to act like that's a word that everybody knows."



I didn't know the word until an IT guy I worked with quit to be a fulltime farrier.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Every time I hear people decrying the loss of long-standing industry in the US because it's better to off-shore it or move away from fossil fuel resource extraction, I ask them if they cared how many farriers were put out of work by the automotive industry?

Times change. Move on. I'm really sorry you can't be a 7th generation coal miner or a 4th generation steelworker, but thems the breaks. Go learn a new skill and find another job.


This.  You'll notice that despite machine shops and hand craftsmen still existing not a single one of those peoples voluntarily pays artisan prices for their cookware or garbage cans.  No one anywhere (except hipsters) is going to pay a premium to use less efficient more expensive methods.  Progress and automation improves a ton of things, and saves a lot of lives.  The cost is a guy who graduated high school with a C- probably isn't going to find a job punching holes in steel or the ground anymore.  Not even going to argue with that guy that in a lot of cases it's saving him breaking his back, his eardrums, and his lungs; it just is what it is.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Subtonic: There are still a shiat ton of farriers. Horse people have a ton of money and there are a lot of them.

Yet more than three times as many people work at Arby's. A "shiat ton" of them still isn't saying much and my point about there not being a lot in comparison to how many there were in 1850 stands.


So you're saying Arby's serves horse meat?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Wanderlusting: Subtonic: There are still a shiat ton of farriers. Horse people have a ton of money and there are a lot of them.

Yet more than three times as many people work at Arby's. A "shiat ton" of them still isn't saying much and my point about there not being a lot in comparison to how many there were in 1850 stands.

You made it sound like nothing but hobbyists. More people work at walmart than as plumbers, but that doesn't mean skilled labor is some trivial sector of a bygone error.

Now give me a hand with this goal post.


Lmao ... I never moved the goal posts. I said that lots of farriers were put out of work by the invention of the motorcar and that was 100% true. You burst in saying there were still a lot of farriers like it was some rebuttal to the central point. It wasn't. You want to be a farrier in 2020? Go live in Montana where they still practice witch doctoring to fend off against Covid. No work for you in Manhattan anymore. 

Anyways, be on your way, ye horse shoer of yore. Sorry the other 324,975,000 of us decided to move on to the 21st century.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: My cousin is a farrier. Job is part expert labor, part blacksmith, and part equine medicine. Even a lot of horse vets will pass hoof related work to their favorite farrier, because experience counts more than college training.


and they don't run the risk, due to that inexperience, of getting kicked
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait, wait, wait.  If a 'farrier' is someone who works with horses, what are the people who make the full body suits for furries?
 
