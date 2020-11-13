 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Deutsche Bank wants to tax you for working in your sweatpants, the Deutshe bags   (aljazeera.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 1:29 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump's bank
That should never be forgotten
These are the bankers who thought Trump was an excellent credit risk
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I say we look into that...right after we stick an equivalent and proportionate tax on bank profits.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How about if we just nationalize the banks?  How would that be?
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A tax increase by another name is still a tax increase. I already pay payroll taxes.

Take away the demand for office wear, and that store and its employees are looking at some lean times.

Even sweat pants wear out. And my office has been corporate casual for decades. I'm a guy and know my size. I can order everything off of Amazon.

If they crave a morning latte, they will swing by a coffee shop, which helps keep baristas gainfully employed

I do feel bad for the coffee cart guys i used to go to for my $1 and change morning coffee and a bagel.

A 5 per cent tax for each WFH day would leave the average person no worse off than if they worked in the office

Oh no!!! The minions might have a little more money in their pockets. Can't have that!!

$10 per working day. That is the equivalent of lunch money for many workers in the US and Europe -  cash they are now saving if they do not have to go into the office.

You know I can tell this writer is a bit out of touch? My office is in mid-town Manhattan and even if I splurged on the deluxe platter at the Hallel food truck I'm not spending that much (outside the very rare occasion I went to a sit down restaurant).

The tax itself would be paid by employers if they do not provide a worker with a permanent desk

Yeah, sure the employers will pay.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is a repeat you Deutshe bags.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They keep coming up with ways for other people to pay taxes.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They want to incentivize going to work and spreading covid more?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe we could start getting rich people to pay more than $750 a year.
 
smilbandit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
so douche bank has a sizable investment in commercial real estate that they are renting out to companies, at least that's my guess.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How many terrorist organizations and sanctioned individuals currently do business with Douchebank? Too damn many, IMHO.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Never mind all the electricity, water, HVAC, office supplies, janitorial services, and whatnot that businesses are saving money on by not having offices full of employees.  Let's stick another corn cob up the asses of the people who are actually keeping the world functioning.

Some people really need a reality check.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wird niemand an die Kutschepeitschehersteller denken?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
damageddude:

Oh no!!! The minions might have a little more money in their pockets. Can't have that!!


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jvl: They want to incentivize going to work and spreading covid more?


Older workers tend to get paid more. COVID tends to kill the elderly. If more people are at the office it is more likely that the older employees get taken out.

They've figured out planned obsolescence for the work force. Profits will go up because salaries will stay low due to the age bracket mortality rates.

/also anything to avoid any actual movement on capital gains or the ultra wealthy
 
chappe0001
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hah. Jokes on them. I'm not wearing pants.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is even more outrageous today than when it was greenlit yesterday!!
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shouldn't this be on the "Shut up you Teutonic twats" tab?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Deutsche Bank sure has a lot of shiat that they want to tax today.
 
indylaw
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Deutsche Bank argues a 5 percent tax is justified because people who work from home 'are contributing less to the infrastructure of the economy while still receiving its benefits' "

As opposed to bankers and hedge fund managers who contribute essentially nothing to the economy but pay a flat 15% on their income.

Put another way, when I'm working from home, that's an hour more at least a day that I have to be productive. I'm not causing traffic accidents, I'm not polluting the air with car exhaust, I'm not putting wear and tear on the roads, and I'm not incurring extra police services while occupying a second space for 8 - 12 hours a day. If anything, I'm saving society money and looking good doing it. fark the bankers. Eat the rich.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Deutsche Bank, Let me put this in a way you can easily understand

Du kannst meine Scheiße essen und dich im Gesicht deiner Mutter übergeben.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So when did Deutsche Bank start dictating who pays taxes?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

indylaw: "Deutsche Bank argues a 5 percent tax is justified because people who work from home 'are contributing less to the infrastructure of the economy while still receiving its benefits' "

As opposed to bankers and hedge fund managers who contribute essentially nothing to the economy but pay a flat 15% on their income.

Put another way, when I'm working from home, that's an hour more at least a day that I have to be productive. I'm not causing traffic accidents, I'm not polluting the air with car exhaust, I'm not putting wear and tear on the roads, and I'm not incurring extra police services while occupying a second space for 8 - 12 hours a day. If anything, I'm saving society money and looking good doing it. fark the bankers. Eat the rich.


You're also not paying for tolls and parkings, not paying for gas, not buying lunch near your office, etc. If a 5% tax goes back to the local economy and keeps things running for people who can't work from home, then I'm fine with it. Heck, I'm tipping 30% on deliveries during the pandemic because it's hazard pay for them and worth it for me to not go out.
 
indylaw
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: indylaw: "Deutsche Bank argues a 5 percent tax is justified because people who work from home 'are contributing less to the infrastructure of the economy while still receiving its benefits' "

As opposed to bankers and hedge fund managers who contribute essentially nothing to the economy but pay a flat 15% on their income.

Put another way, when I'm working from home, that's an hour more at least a day that I have to be productive. I'm not causing traffic accidents, I'm not polluting the air with car exhaust, I'm not putting wear and tear on the roads, and I'm not incurring extra police services while occupying a second space for 8 - 12 hours a day. If anything, I'm saving society money and looking good doing it. fark the bankers. Eat the rich.

You're also not paying for tolls and parkings, not paying for gas, not buying lunch near your office, etc. If a 5% tax goes back to the local economy and keeps things running for people who can't work from home, then I'm fine with it. Heck, I'm tipping 30% on deliveries during the pandemic because it's hazard pay for them and worth it for me to not go out.


If revenue is the problem, let's start with the large companies that took most of the business stimulus money, and the executives who cut themselves nice bonuses from that money. If after you've drained their bank accounts we still need money, let's talk. I'm not going to sit back and let some Nazi banker dipshiat decide what my government should do with my money. They can fark off and die.
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
all those wealthy sitting at home. not buying train tickets, not getting starbucks.. living off their dividends.. how about we raise the tax on capital gains 5% instead.
// report is horse shiat. i work from home.. im not a farking shutin.. i go out and get lunch.. I go get coffee etc..
// i contribute more by not commuting every day.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They gotta make up for all those fines and trump losses.

All my utility costs are up (and now that it's going into winter I can't turn down my heat during the day so that's another one). I'm drinking more. I don't see my fine ass co-workers in person, there's no boozy lunches with them, I can't hookup with any of them on the DL. I miss that farked up office shiat. That was priceless.

Big woop I save $2 a day on gas.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is just as bad as charging people to live off the grid with solar panels because they're not using public utilities. You can fark right off with that nonsense.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

indylaw: Theaetetus: indylaw: "Deutsche Bank argues a 5 percent tax is justified because people who work from home 'are contributing less to the infrastructure of the economy while still receiving its benefits' "

As opposed to bankers and hedge fund managers who contribute essentially nothing to the economy but pay a flat 15% on their income.

Put another way, when I'm working from home, that's an hour more at least a day that I have to be productive. I'm not causing traffic accidents, I'm not polluting the air with car exhaust, I'm not putting wear and tear on the roads, and I'm not incurring extra police services while occupying a second space for 8 - 12 hours a day. If anything, I'm saving society money and looking good doing it. fark the bankers. Eat the rich.

You're also not paying for tolls and parkings, not paying for gas, not buying lunch near your office, etc. If a 5% tax goes back to the local economy and keeps things running for people who can't work from home, then I'm fine with it. Heck, I'm tipping 30% on deliveries during the pandemic because it's hazard pay for them and worth it for me to not go out.

If revenue is the problem, let's start with the large companies that took most of the business stimulus money, and the executives who cut themselves nice bonuses from that money. If after you've drained their bank accounts we still need money, let's talk.


Well, yeah, I'm fine with that too. It's like we can enact multiple solutions simultaneously.

I'm not going to sit back and let some Nazi banker dipshiat decide what my government should do with my money. They can fark off and die.

You know who else denigrated a group based on their race?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A German bank's corporate suits' opinions matters to me about as much as eiternder Ball von Hunderotz.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.