(Al Jazeera)   War crimes feared in Ethiopia's Tigray, Amnesty International reports massacre in spite of Prime Minister Abiy saying "ixnay on the Tigray" over and over   (aljazeera.com) divider line
oncorhynchusobstetrician [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bravo subby.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere a Nic Cage-esque character from "Lord of War" is rubbing their hands together and counting the cash.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Story is Haile upsetting.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may also blemish the reputation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won a Nobel Peace Prize for a 2018 peace pact with Eritrea and had won plaudits for opening Ethiopia's economy and easing a repressive political system.

Oh noes, the legitimate pro-democracy government is killing the pro-dictatorship pro-terrorism scumbags that were ousted of power 2 years ago.

They didnt accept that they lost the election and started murdering soldiers. What did you think the government in power would do? Bend over and say alright alright lets compromise?? This aint America, Ethiopia gives a fark about terrorists and deals with them in the way all terrorists should be dealt with, with a bullet between the eyes.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can take your fingers out of your ears now.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God dammit submitter.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amnesty International needs to launch and operate their own global surveillance satellites.
 
