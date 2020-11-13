 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   You've heard of a flash flood. Now experience a "flash drought." With map that is useless to color-blind people
1045 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 12:50 PM



MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have deuteranopia and the map isn't too bad.

The quick test (though not the be-all-end-all) is to convert to greyscale and see if you can still discern any information without ambiguity:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The key is a little confusing but the map gets its point across okay.

I wish I kept an example of a really bad map. It used the same saturation of red and green to show complicated trade routes, I wanted to rub the designer's face in it.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does La Nina mean?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a related note...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monday it went from 61 to 28 in 3 hours.. is that a flash freeze?

What about Flash Dance?

And finally the death of Adobe Flash.
 
farker99
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That thing we used to call the "breadbasket of the world"?

Yeah, exceptional drought all through it.
/climate change
//problem for farmers
///food issues will start in a short period of time

kxan.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You'd rather have a hurricane?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, here in Las Vegas we haven't had any measurable rain in over 200 days.  Not since April.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As a previous cartographer who is also partially colorblind... nothing wrong with that map, plenty of contrast for those with color deficiencies... they legend isn't the greatest but meh.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Meanwhile, here in Las Vegas we haven't had any measurable rain in over 200 days.  Not since April.


That's because I haven't been there. It only rains in Vegas when I'm there.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tally me as another person with colorblindness that has no problem reading the maps.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe God is angry at Texas for some reason. Don't know what it could be.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Maybe God is angry at Texas for some reason. Don't know what it could be.


It's obviously the lack of high school football.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Monday it went from 61 to 28 in 3 hours.. is that a flash freeze?

What about Flash Dance?

And finally the death of Adobe Flash.


Here comes someone who can answer all of your questions.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Protan says what?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
