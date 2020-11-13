 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   TikTok and it won't stop -- cause it's a 1-8-7 on the Mike Pompeo block   (bbc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's almost like he can't focus on one thing at a time and finish a job.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was all over a temper tantrum because the Tulsa rally failed.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, Smitty...read that in Snoop's voice.
 
almandot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump tentatively supported the deal. However on Tuesday TikTok said it had had no feedback from the US government in two months.

That's our 2 year old. I'm putting his executive order right here on the fridge!
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world would survive nicely without ticktock I'm pretty sure.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: The world would survive nicely without ticktock I'm pretty sure.


That could be said for the vast majority of consumer products so I don't see the point in even saying what you said
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rap and Pompeo are two things I never would have expected to be combined. But then again I'm pretty sure Snoop screwed Martha Stewart at some point just because
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: jmr61: The world would survive nicely without ticktock I'm pretty sure.

That could be said for the vast majority of consumer products so I don't see the point in even saying what you said


That could be said for the vast majority of comments on Fark so I don't see the point in even saying what you said
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its good to teach our children young that most Republicans are full of shiat and never follow thru on threats
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At long last, someone addresses the lack of Deep Cover themed headlines on Fark.


/Bravo subs, the beat's going to be stuck in my head all day
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trump save's tiktok of course none of u will complement him for this lol

their is no hate like lieberal hate i repeat lol again lol
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: The world would survive nicely without ticktock Waxbeans I'm pretty sure.


ftfy.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
love poem

i dont love your mom
because shes a stupid whore
neither does your dad
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: jmr61: The world would survive nicely without ticktock Waxbeans I'm pretty sure.

ftfy.


Well... You aren't wrong.
 
Fivekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? Trump is all tok.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: jmr61: The world would survive nicely without ticktock Waxbeans I'm pretty sure.

ftfy.


Nice.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While Tik-Tok has a bunch of problems that should be addressed, most of those issues apply to things like Facebook and other popular sites too. Hopefully once we get some adults in government, those problems will be addressed.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: jmr61: The world would survive nicely without ticktock Waxbeans I'm pretty sure.

ftfy.


Don't assume, buddy.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: LaChanz: jmr61: The world would survive nicely without ticktock Waxbeans I'm pretty sure.

ftfy.

Well... You aren't wrong.


🙄
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: LaChanz: jmr61: The world would survive nicely without ticktock Waxbeans I'm pretty sure.

ftfy.

Nice.


🙄 🌮🔔💩🗿
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hate Tik Tok.  My wife and child use it and it sounds like so much noise to me, the short videos.  Something about it drives me insane.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Por que tan serioso: LaChanz: jmr61: The world would survive nicely without ticktock Waxbeans I'm pretty sure.

ftfy.

Nice.

🙄 🌮🔔💩🗿


Hey I managed like 19years on Fark without you, and while my sample size is admittedly small, I suspect it can be applied to the populace at large.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Knowing what Tik Tok has been caught "accidentally" doing, you'd be a fool to still use it.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But they were taking their user data and giving it to the Chinese government.  They should have taken their user data and sold it to the Chinese government, like Facebook.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: waxbeans: Por que tan serioso: LaChanz: jmr61: The world would survive nicely without ticktock Waxbeans I'm pretty sure.

ftfy.

Nice.

🙄 🌮🔔💩🗿

Hey I managed like 19years on Fark without you, and while my sample size is admittedly small, I suspect it can be applied to the populace at large.


Says 🌬🌭🏅🏅🏅
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: But they were taking their user data and giving it to the Chinese government.  They should have taken their user data and sold it to the Chinese government, like Facebook.


🙄
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Knowing what Tik Tok has been caught "accidentally" doing, you'd be a fool to still use it.


And you feel the same about Facebook and other sites, right?
 
LaChanz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LaChanz: jmr61: The world would survive nicely without ticktock Waxbeans I'm pretty sure.

ftfy.

Don't assume, buddy.


Whatever you say, Chester.
 
