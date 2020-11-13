 Skip to content
(Metro)   Ain't no party like a lockdown party 'cause a lockdown party leaves five dead of Covid-19   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brummies...

Well, maybe now they know why it's called "lockdown" and why they should have stayed the fark home and not been a bunch of berks.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least it's not just Americans who are complete dumbasses.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they shot or....?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to engineer a way for Covid-19 to work more quickly.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five fewer morons in the world.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Brummies...

Well, maybe now they know why it's called "lockdown" and why they should have stayed the fark home and not been a bunch of berks.


No they don't. Cause they're dead.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Michael J Faux: We need to engineer a way for Covid-19 to work more quickly.


And more painful
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Dumbass tag must have also died of the 'rona.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my shocked face.

When it comes to mourning the dead those infected with mythology will stop at nothing. Even Ebola which is WAY more scary than Covid isn't enough to get many to stop performing stupid funeral rites which are proven to kill double digit percentages of the people who perform them.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul Lankester, from the city council, said: 'We've heard anecdotally that there was a rather large gathering in one funeral, it was a street, almost a street party type thing to celebrate the life of someone.

'We've heard that five people who attended that got Covid and passed away.'

There you have it, the definitive "We've heard" standard for data analysis. Quick, somebody publish a paper.
 
Jacob Singer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hate the covidiots as much as the next guy, but not exactly a lot of facts to go on in that article.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What really sucks for them is now they're slaves in the afterlife for whoever's funeral that was.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Were they shot or....?


The shootings were COVID related.
 
TheAlgebraist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The large gathering took place after a funeral in Birmingham with crowds illegally coming together to celebrate the life of the person who died.

Imitation is the highest form of flattery
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
YOLO!
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

labman: Well, at least it's not just Americans who are complete dumbasses.


Lots of people in large parts of England are trying really hard to win the title of Worlds Greatest Dumbass. Stupid bastards.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Paul Lankester, from the city council, said: 'We've heard anecdotally that there was a rather large gathering in one funeral, it was a street, almost a street party type thing to celebrate the life of someone.

'We've heard that five people who attended that got Covid and passed away.'

There you have it, the definitive "We've heard" standard for data analysis. Quick, somebody publish a paper.


A follow-up study should document the sudden prevalence of the mutation that allows the virus to spread when the streets are crowded with people memorializing a dead person.
 
drxym
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From the description I would not be surprised if they were members of the "travelling community". Same thing has happened in Ireland multiple times.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wage0048: Five fewer morons in the world.


With a birth rate of 4.5 per second, the world didn't even notice.
 
uberaverage
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just like the flu.
 
flemardo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wage0048: Five fewer morons in the world.


Yes but five more funerals for the moron crowds to go to again.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"We've heard anecdotally..."
Paul Lankester, from the city council, said: 'We've heard anecdotally that there was a rather large gathering in one funeral, it was a street, almost a street party type thing to celebrate the life of someone.
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/11/13/five-de​ad-after-going-to-birmingham-street-pa​rty-during-lockdown-13588132/?utm_sour​ce=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content​=link&ICID=ref_fark?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I say let 'em congregate.  The smart folks will stay home.  The MAGAts, CHAVs, evangelicals, etc., will get the Rona and die off.

We may not have a need for Ark Ship B once all is said and done.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Apparently now we're following Dothraki rules for weddings, funerals, and holiday gatherings. It's not considered proper without a few deaths.
 
