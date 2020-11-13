 Skip to content
(Wisconsin State Journal)   The day Wisconsin's became worse than New York's   (madison.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't worry about it.  It only affects people with comorbidities like obesity.  That shouldn't be a problem for a population whose blood is a mixture of Leinenkugels and Velveeta.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
enjoy your freedom

new york has been ticking up again lately, i have to save my farks to give out round here - i have none to spare, sorry

/stay safe, people who are actually taking it seriously
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wisconsin's... ?

Smell? Pizza? Garbage piles?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Half of them voted for this. I don't feel sorry for those assholes.

I feel sorry for the other half that's trapped up there with them.

fark the Republicans. Forever.
 
Northern
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I wouldn't worry about it.  It only affects people with comorbidities like obesity.  That shouldn't be a problem for a population whose blood is a mixture of Leinenkugels and Velveeta.


Only legitimate COVID infections result in death.  Real Americans with covid don't need to wear masks.  They should be encouraged to go to crowded churches, Trump rallys and their regular KKK cross burning pot lucks.  It's about the same as influenza.  Nothing will work except herd immunity, which will help us re-open the economy much faster than pathetic science.  Stupid governor, they shouldn't have that much power, we need a prolonged legislative battle to shut down.  Why do the libs/socialists hate America?  We really need to repeal the ACA at the peak of a pandemic, Trump and McConnell have a comprehensive, much cheaper capitalist system that will cover everyone, especially those with PECs, and no way would they allow lifetime caps.
/did I miss anything?
 
Cubs300
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I wouldn't worry about it.  It only affects people with comorbidities like obesity.  That shouldn't be a problem for a population whose blood is a mixture of Leinenkugels and Velveeta.


Hey!  For some of us is New Glarus and cheese curds.  Don't lump everyone in the same barrel.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
With such a high population density and the majority of people riding the subway every day I guess there really was no way for Wisconsin to avoid this outcome.
 
