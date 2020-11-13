 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The Russian navy has started harassing American fishing boats operating in American waters off the Alaskan coast and sending bombers toward the shore. Sarah Palin, you were supposed to be watching out for this sort of thing
posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 10:05 AM



SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF is wrong with Putin? Doesn't he have a 6.6 million square mile trailer park to run?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries. Got my best man on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dangit Sarah, get back to your post and aim your flashlight/laser pointer at their boats and planes...
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Downsides of Voting out Trump : 1
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Putin understands he may have lost a very valuable asset and is going to protect his investment.
 
undernova
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark them and f*ck her. 4 years of potential diplomacy down the tubes. Biden has one term to accomplish two terms of work thanks to what Trump let fall apart, and DOS is in tatters. What a mess.
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I will go down with this ship" Trump dances on sinking boat
Youtube rHTtiYFYDog
 
zgrizz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tiny Fey is supposed to be watching out - but the idiots at NYT and the rabid Left have just never let a fact get in the way of ignorance.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

1funguy: Putin understands he may have lost a very valuable asset and is going to protect his investment.


Alaska?
 
Two16
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: WTF is wrong with Putin? Doesn't he have a 6.6 million square mile trailer park to run?


War/Conflict.

Martial Law.

Suspend election/Election Results.

Emperor/King
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Tiny Fey is supposed to be watching out - but the idiots at NYT and the rabid Left have just never let a fact get in the way of ignorance.


Does anyone here speak Meth?
 
inner ted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Two16: SpectroBoy: WTF is wrong with Putin? Doesn't he have a 6.6 million square mile trailer park to run?

War/Conflict.

Martial Law.

Suspend election/Election Results.

Emperor/King


any day now
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: WTF is wrong with Putin? Doesn't he have a 6.6 million square mile trailer park to run?


Not if Julian, Ricky, and Bubbles have any say in it.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
By now, the Russian Navy should realize that the only reason they have a navy on the ocean rather than on bottom of the ocean is due to restraint on the part of the USN.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's Putin's country. At least for the next couple months.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Tiny Fey is supposed to be watching out - but the idiots at NYT and the rabid Left have just never let a fact get in the way of ignorance.


Does our little snowflake need a safe space?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If it about fishing, the Capo di Tutti Trumpi will get all "Peace in our lifetime!" and cede maritime claims.  He is... lacking in fortitude, and he'll defer to Putin at any opportunity
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bring it. Let's Red Dawn this biatch. I'm ready. GOPHERS!
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Putin is talking about stepping down, which means he's already decided one way or another. People might well be moving to see what they can add to their katamari, as it were.
 
Leosmom1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shes our only hope
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

inner ted: any day now


Haha ha

That's what I have him farkied as...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No Hunt For Red October jpeg yet? Fark- I am disappoint.

Can't link at work.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They must've lost another plane.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Trump legacy.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: zgrizz: Tiny Fey is supposed to be watching out - but the idiots at NYT and the rabid Left have just never let a fact get in the way of ignorance.

Does our little snowflake need a safe space?


You do realize that safe spaces, play-doh and cookie time was a result of delicate little flowers like you losing your shiat when Trump was elected right?

Protests, riots, "Not my president"....followed by the most economic growth in history.

After this election what happened? We went back to work, which is what we do, unlike the liberal arts majors who will continue to celebrate until they realize they're not gonna get all the free shiat they were hoping for.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, her divorce was finalized earlier this year, so she may be a bit distracted.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There is no law against mounting an old timey cannon on your fishing boat and it would be funny as hell if some privateer scuttled a boatload of Russians in US waters.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm so old, I remember when Republicans thought the President working with Russia was a bad thing

am11.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: followed by the most economic growth in history.


Correction: the same level of economic growth as before he entered office, followed by the biggest recession in history.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: zgrizz: Tiny Fey is supposed to be watching out - but the idiots at NYT and the rabid Left have just never let a fact get in the way of ignorance.

Does our little snowflake need a safe space?

You do realize that safe spaces, play-doh and cookie time was a result of delicate little flowers like you losing your shiat when Trump was elected right?

Protests, riots, "Not my president"....followed by the most economic growth in history.

After this election what happened? We went back to work, which is what we do, unlike the liberal arts majors who will continue to celebrate until they realize they're not gonna get all the free shiat they were hoping for.


You sound like a Soviet style communist.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: There is no law against mounting an old timey cannon on your fishing boat and it would be funny as hell if some privateer scuttled a boatload of Russians in US waters.


The fallout from that would be hilarious.

/also possibly radioactive.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Downsides of Voting out Trump : 1


There is NO downside to voting out Trump.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Well, her divorce was finalized earlier this year, so she may be a bit distracted.


She's still dumber than a box of rocks.
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nature abhors a vacuum.

Global politics abhors a leadership vacuum.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And they said Trump couldn't coordinate anything.
 
Fissile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skyotter: Nature abhors a vacuum.

Global politics abhors a leadership vacuum.


Not to mention that Russia is still kinda POed about losing Alaska to the US.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA the fishing boats were in a "US Economic Zone", in which one country's boats have priority for fishing but can't block foreign vessels from passing through. We do the same exact thing to Russia when the US Navy sails through the Black Sea, and we do it to China when we sail through whatever strait they've claimed is theirs this week. When the US Navy does it we call it "Freedom of Navigation".

Sure, it's a dick move by the Russians to interfere with fishing, but its not like they're the only ones pulling this kind of thing. As the ice melts and there's more activity and competing territorial claims in the Arctic, it's probably only going to increase.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: SBinRR: Well, her divorce was finalized earlier this year, so she may be a bit distracted.

She's still dumber than a box of rocks.


Tits like those come at a price. Pain was a cheerleader attention whore since she was a girl. Shame on the 'murican politicians that chose to exploit her for their own gain at a cost to the citizens.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zgrizz: Tiny Fey is supposed to be watching out - but the idiots at NYT and the rabid Left have just never let a fact get in the way of ignorance.


Who is "Tiny Fey"?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  
everyday occurrences are now a major issue because FUD.

what world do most of you live in?  seriously, i have to wonder if the Drill Sargent from the other thread needs to come and wake some people out of their ignorance.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

R.O.U.S: FTFA the fishing boats were in a "US Economic Zone", in which one country's boats have priority for fishing but can't block foreign vessels from passing through. We do the same exact thing to Russia when the US Navy sails through the Black Sea, and we do it to China when we sail through whatever strait they've claimed is theirs this week. When the US Navy does it we call it "Freedom of Navigation".

Sure, it's a dick move by the Russians to interfere with fishing, but its not like they're the only ones pulling this kind of thing. As the ice melts and there's more activity and competing territorial claims in the Arctic, it's probably only going to increase.


I think that we really need to re-prioritize defense spending.  We need to chill on the carriers for a bit and maybe work on these ice breakers...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.