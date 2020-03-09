 Skip to content
(KRTV Great Falls)   Montana man uses his car as a mask during trip through grocery store   (krtv.com) divider line
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yup. And why I worked with several people with 5-8 DUIs on their record in Montana. Good beer, easy access liquor and gambling.

Strangely some really good coffee. Really easy to live in Montana on a liquid and carnivore diet.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Connor faces the following charges, according to Peters:

1. Attempted Negligent Vehicular Assault
2. Criminal Endangerment
3. Criminal Mischief (3) Felony
4. Aggravated DUI
5. Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
6. Operating a motor vehicle with no proof of insurance
7. Duty to give information or render aid at an accident scene

Seven!  Seven criminal charges!  Muhahaha!
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey, the new Oldsmobiles are in early this year

Blues Brothers - Mall Car Chase
Youtube Bz81ZO0qfvI
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He was driving down aisles? Roomy.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Montana man ...

... is always under the influence of something.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Alluda Majaka Telugu Movie Scenes | Chiranjeevi Horse Ride | Ramya Krishna | Ramba
Youtube gfoaogJN_pw
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess the first charge is almostaccidentally hitting someone.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Did they have disco pants and haircuts?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If the grocery store had curbside pickup or delivery available, then people wouldn't have to do this shiat.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Masks help, but they won't completely prevent the spread of the car-onavirus.
 
lakefivedi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
you really have to go to flatheadbeacon.com for updated story....he was naked, and after crashing his car he streaked through the retirement home...
I had shopped there earlier that day, got some good prices on meat.

at the beacon, there are also some awesome photos that show he had a great time
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was it a Peel P50?
 
daveinaz [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

https://flatheadbeacon.com/2020/11/13​/​nude-man-arrested-accused-driving-car-​columbia-falls-grocery-store/
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

"Don't click the link, Ethel!"
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

