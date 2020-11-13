 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Cummings going   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

1497 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 11:35 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet he moves to mainland Europe to avoid the ensuing Brexit chaos.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fake news. Cummings in Georgia.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What cumms around......
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well they are reliable engines.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, he really does look like his Spitting Image puppet.

Boris Johnson Prepares to Address the Nation | Spitting Image
Youtube 6Xw8tkDk5uY
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another ring at the bell; it was Gowing, who said he "must apologise for coming so often, and that one of these days we must come round to _him_." I said: "A very extraordinary thing has struck me." "Something funny, as usual," said Cummings. "Yes," I replied; "I think even you will say so this time. It's concerning you both; for doesn't it seem odd that Gowing's always coming and Cummings' always going?" Carrie, who had evidently quite forgotten about the bath, went into fits of laughter, and as for myself, I fairly doubled up in my chair, till it cracked beneath me. I think this was one of the best jokes I have ever made.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Fake news. Cummings in Georgia.


Nope.

It's Cumming, no S.  A handful of Farkers live there.

/Like me
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
British Steven Miller?
 
TheraTx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Fake news. Cummings in Georgia.

Nope.

It's Cumming, no S.  A handful of Farkers live there.

/Like me


#metoo
/also
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well done on the typography in the headline subby.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.