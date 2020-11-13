 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Jealous of alligators getting all the attention, otter goes for a swim in backyard flooded by Tropical Storm Eta   (wfla.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those little feckers somehow manage to effortlessly turn any apocalyptic cataclysm into playtime.

I could use a little of that.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know Floriduh had otters, especially ones near the ocean.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infested with Otters.  Could be worse.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm nowhere near Florida.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tampa Road/Hillsborough Avenue used to be the primary passage connecting Hillsborough to Pinellas.

Then they built a bunch of bridges and no one really cares about Oldsmar anymore.

Also, you can't buy an Oldsmobile anymore.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a scrappy little tropical depression is out there getting ready spin up to Iota.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My back yard...is full...of otters.

my nipples explode with delight
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skyotter: I'm nowhere near Florida.



"I didn't do it. No one saw me do it. You can't prove anything." - skyotter.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Tampa Road/Hillsborough Avenue used to be the primary passage connecting Hillsborough to Pinellas.

Then they built a bunch of bridges and no one really cares about Oldsmar anymore.

Also, you can't buy an Oldsmobile anymore.


Always bringing the cold hard facts.

/Tip of the hat from a Florida Man
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hamsack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What an "otter" delight.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I watched the video accompanying the article and thought "That is one ugly otter!" but then realized it was just a commercial for Farah & Farah, attorneys-at-law.
 
