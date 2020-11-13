 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida mom goes to school board meeting to protest mask-wearing rule in schools. Brings enough crazy that she ends up in handcuffs   (wfla.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Florida cuffs could follow anything from disagreeing with the school board to a meth-induced strip tease with donkey accompaniment.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah not so funny now, is it.  How do you like getting cuffed and stuffed, whitey?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A plague rat facing an actual consequence? Oh happy day!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I find the husband grousing over the alleged roughing up by the police particularly amusing.  He would be cheering if the cops were beating up a liberal.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is the shiat we teachers are dealing with every day. Cases are rising but yeah, let's keep the schools open and have farking homecoming. Great idea, y'all. 

They won't be happy until more teachers are dead at this point.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: This is the shiat we teachers are dealing with every day. Cases are rising but yeah, let's keep the schools open and have farking homecoming. Great idea, y'all. 

They won't be happy until more teachers are dead at this point.


They go to the school board wondering why teachers that are dead don't return to the classrooms.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
{Watching video}
Oh look! They are Trumpy Supporters

/Shocking
//Not really
///Slashiessssssssssss
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Boy, it's embarrassing to be an American sometimes.
 
skers69
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can the freaking astroid hit already and send us back to the stone age where we belong.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
LAW AND ORDER!!!
 
kobrakai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
An entire family of garbage
 
mod3072
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I find the husband grousing over the alleged roughing up by the police particularly amusing.  He would be cheering if the cops were beating up a liberal.


Good thing you're above such pettiness.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like a couple of loud mouthed protesters got what they had coming from our heroic police.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, just wait until Uncle Joe implements a National mask mandate.  We'll see this times a million every day.

Can't wait!
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was going to point and laugh at her but then I saw her distraught daughter and felt bad for the kid.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This whole anti-mask thing is mind blowing at this point.
Nobody is keeling over in the streets from wearing them, the things take seconds to take on and off. They protect you and the people around you.
I just don't get why people freak out so much over wearing them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Yeah not so funny now, is it.  How do you like getting cuffed and stuffed, whitey?


But she actually did something. She's not feeling what others feel.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ less than a minute ago  
9/11 worth of people are dying every 2 days yet people are still protesting basic precautions........
 
