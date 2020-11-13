 Skip to content
(Stars and Stripes)   Army drill sergeant rips cellphone-using maggot trainees a new one in profanity-laced video. Gunnery Sergeant Hartman approves   (stripes.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't handle that, you're going to find Afghasnistan exceptionally unpleasant.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
30 Minutes on a Sunday during an out-of-control pandemic does not strike me as excessive. Maybe I'm wrong, maybe there's a psychological aspect of the training that makes it work best with complete isolation from family for a limited period. An aspect the higher ranks are unaware of.

In either case, methinks it's time the Staff Sergeant retired. If for no other reason his social media post appears to indicated very poor judgement on his part.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Trainees" and not "Recruits?"

Are these soldiers? As in people who have already completed their Basic Training and are moving on to training in their-- what do they call it-- Method of Service? That looks like the case. I wish TFA had made it more clear. But then again Stars and Stripes is a news site for people who would know that.
 
fortheloveofgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Riche: "Trainees" and not "Recruits?"

Are these soldiers? As in people who have already completed their Basic Training and are moving on to training in their-- what do they call it-- Method of Service? That looks like the case. I wish TFA had made it more clear. But then again Stars and Stripes is a news site for people who would know that.


Your are close.  MOS = Military Occupational Speciality.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Soldiers March To Baby Shark Drill
Youtube 1RhuNgwAJ_g
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"PORTRAIT MODE?!! DROP AND GIVE ME 50, MAGGOT!"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't have a big problem with him saying that.  I do have a problem with him recording and posting that.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: "PORTRAIT MODE?!! DROP AND GIVE ME 50, MAGGOT!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So where's the video?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was in the Air Force and we had base liberty and shopette runs all the time.  The TI would tell you if you could use the phone or not.  But I think we could go to the phone area every Sunday at one point if we so desired.  This was in '91.  Of course, this was dependent on how decent your Flight was.

Did the army not allow this or something?

No matter, TI/DI look for opportunities to give you stress.  Once you get into the routine of things in basic training and in the later weeks, it's almost comical for the TI/DI to jump your shiat because you know what is going on...and by then, if you didn't know what you were doing, they would have washed you out/back.  Phone calls are usually (unwritten) off limits.  He probably got carried away.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
5'9"?  i didn't know they stacked cell phones that high!
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On the one hand there's nothing sadder than a senior NCO whining about policies that are above his pay grade. I can't personally see anything wrong with allowing people, even recruits on course, to have access to a phone for 30 minutes a week. And I seriously doubt any claims that such a policy will impact morale or readiness.

That said, if you can't stand some yelling and salty language you are completely worthless to the military. If someone using hash words at a high volume has any measurable impact on you how are you planning on handling the myriad of situations active service members face that are infinitely worse than some yelling?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Army Times, which first reported on the video Tuesday, said it had identified the drill sergeant as Staff Sgt. Treyon Wallace after comparing his TikTok and Facebook profile photos. The TikTok account, @dstomcat92, which has nearly 10,000 followers and more than 49,000 "likes," is currently private.

So the guy screaming about cell phone use was using a cell phone and posting it on tiktok.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My boot camp days were 41 years ago, but it wouldn't surprise me if we were allowed to call home on a Sunday, if nothing more than to coordinate with parents who were going to attend Basic Training graduation.

Oh, the irony.  Derpgeant complains about "soft" kids using social media, posts rant to social media.

Have fun with your sudden retirement, Sarge!!!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They should have a show about the most laid-back drill sergeant.

Recruit #1: "Why, he's barely intense!"

Recruit #2: "He's merely unpleasant!"

Recruit #3: "He's no louder than a life guard!"
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Know who's a soft-assed snowflake?  A drill instructor getting his tighty whiteys in a bunch over a nothing burger.   Were the the cell phones hurting your fee fees?  Awww, that is so sad.

Bonus hypocrisy points for recording the nothingburger on his damned cell phone and sharing it on a social media app.

Are we sure this whole thing isn't some sort of contrived fakery?
 
1derful
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Riche: "Trainees" and not "Recruits?"


I believe the technical term is "maggots."
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Uh, there's a better-than-average chance that I'm just a dumbass, but where's the video?  Top thingy is just an image, no link to the video in the article, no link to Tik Tok, just some comment about it being on somebody's Twatter but that account is private...
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: So where's the video?


Yup, no video for me either. Just a picture.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've never been in the military, but for those of you that have, if you go in knowing the stereotype of the drill sergeant screaming in your face, does it really bother you?

I mean the physical stuff is one thing, but a drill sergeant nose to nose screaming and spitting on you, is it actually effective?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
if you want to kill people for fun and profit you may have a few unpleasantries along the way.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought it would be about snowflake recruits using their phone where they are not supposed to, found out it was about a snowflake sergent not liking that recruits have a a very limited privilege during the pandemic that I guess he did not while he was a recruit and there was no pandemic.
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Riche: 30 Minutes on a Sunday during an out-of-control pandemic does not strike me as excessive. Maybe I'm wrong, maybe there's a psychological aspect of the training that makes it work best with complete isolation from family for a limited period. An aspect the higher ranks are unaware of.

In either case, methinks it's time the Staff Sergeant retired. If for no other reason his social media post appears to indicated very poor judgement on his part.


In the long, long ago in the before times, we didn't have cell phones. And somehow we poor naive recruits managed to survive and yes, even thrive without contact with our families for weeks at a time. We trained 7 days a week, even Sundays. Whether it's a good/bad thing letting the cherries play with their phones, I'll leave up to the higher ups. But what I do have a problem with is this drill sergeant recording his soldiers and ridiculing them publicly. That's a HUGE no-no. He should be taken off the trail and possibly lose a stripe or two. He's violated a lot of tenets of leadership and pretty much erased any belief that he's capable of leading effectively.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 minute ago  

buntz: I've never been in the military, but for those of you that have, if you go in knowing the stereotype of the drill sergeant screaming in your face, does it really bother you?

I mean the physical stuff is one thing, but a drill sergeant nose to nose screaming and spitting on you, is it actually effective?


It was effective at weeding out people who couldn't hack it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrosine: On the one hand there's nothing sadder than a senior NCO whining about policies that are above his pay grade. I can't personally see anything wrong with allowing people, even recruits on course, to have access to a phone for 30 minutes a week. And I seriously doubt any claims that such a policy will impact morale or readiness.

That said, if you can't stand some yelling and salty language you are completely worthless to the military. If someone using hash words at a high volume has any measurable impact on you how are you planning on handling the myriad of situations active service members face that are infinitely worse than some yelling?


If you bother to hunt down the video, which you didn't, he's not yelling at anyone.  It's just footage of all the recruits on their phones with his commentary for audio.

Hardly what folks here think it was.
 
