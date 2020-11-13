 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   The NYC subway is much safer now that the MTA has issued a whopping 10 summonses to straphangers who weren't wearing masks in the system. Bonus: There were 19,000 positive encounters in the 2 month old program   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to the MTA, since Sept. 14, MTA Police and Bridge and Tunnel Officers engagement have seen 9,555 verbal mask compliances.

MTA folks, you're in America so speak English. "Verbal mask compliance?" Do you mean 9,555 maskless people put masks on when asked to, and didn't get fined? And 10 people said "fark off, pig" and got bad attitude tickets.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So roughly 9,500 had a mask and put it on when asked, 9.500 people accepted a mask and put it on when asked and only 10 refused both options and were fined? Given that they would have been better to mask up in the first place, that sounds like a pretty good, consensual outcome.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They pretty much refuse to enforce the mask rules on light rail trains here in Denver, too. I am not sure why, since it would be really easy for an officer to catch the idiots doing it between stations, not like they have anywhere to go.

As it is, I just stopped using the system and went back to driving everywhere.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If issuing a summons or ticket makes things safer, then let's get busy and issue one for every rider.
 
OldJames
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If someone isn't wearing a mask, just tell them it is a non-optional social convention. That's one of the reasons I wear one.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stop trying to make "straphanger" a thing.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ZAZ: And 10 people said "fark off, pig" and got bad attitude tickets.

That's an impressive promotional agency.
Fark user imageView Full Size


A split of a 90% compliance rate (half without free mask, half with) is not acceptable to any trend of an increasing number of cases tested for and found among a population. A trend downward, okay, you might get lucky, but not the other way' round.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Stop trying to make "straphanger" a thing.


It sounds like some gang name from the 1800s.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Stop trying to make "straphanger" a thing.



Chin diaper is the millennially recognized reference.
 
