(BBC-US)   COVID knows it has been naughty, wants to make it up to us by killing people like the Yorkshire Ripper   (bbc.com) divider line
6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
this guy? He's been on the loose since I was a kid.
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He refused treatment for Covid. Seems he was ready to go.
 
boohyah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hope it was slow and painful 😃
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: this guy? He's been on the loose since I was a kid.
[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 467x700]


I came here for that, and I leave sassyfied.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How is killing people like a serial killer, a good thing?  Has it mutated into ebola?  English is an abomination.
 
rillettes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Peter Hook has Covid??

/too obscure?
 
