 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   The ghostly story of HMS Friday, a lost ship that was launched on Friday and was under the command of Captain Friday. No word if it had a TGI Friday's on board (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

761 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Problem was, they searched for it for a Month of Sundays
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the only movie they had to watch was 'his girl friday'
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't believe everything you read. It was just another manic Monday.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we are seeing this story on Friday the 13th... 😳
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you add 1 and 3 you get 4
If you add 11 13 and 20 together you get 44.
Subtract 4 from 4 and you get 0, meaning the whole thing is a conspiracy
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ship capsized from the weight of all those buttons and crap on all of the suspenders.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kendelrio: And we are seeing this story on Friday the 13th... 😳


no need to trot out scary halloween tales on easter...
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Friday 13th is considered an unlucky day in Western superstition, and occurs when the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday."

Journalism at its finest
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Muttleywantsamedal: "Friday 13th is considered an unlucky day in Western superstition, and occurs when the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday."

Journalism at its finest


Mother of the Gods, I missed that little gem. SMH indeed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I always considered toisday da tointeeth ta be unlucky.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I heard that Friday was freaky, too.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is the kind of story you tell on a tall, wooden ship, at night, to landlubbers.  Everyone circled on the main deck, with a roaring campfire, and the wind sparking into the sails.  It begins the same way always -- "These be shark infested waters.  You never want to go down in this sea."
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The ghostly tale of a ship that never existed.

Up next, the grisly tale of the murder that never happened, and the spine-curdling story of the child that was never chopped up in a gruesome fashion by anyone.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: the only movie they had to watch was 'his girl friday'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: The ghostly tale of a ship that never existed.

Up next, the grisly tale of the murder that never happened, and the spine-curdling story of the child that was never chopped up in a gruesome fashion by anyone.


This. I love a good ghost story and I'm well aware that many of them have no basis in truth whatsoever, but it really lost my interest when they basically started off the article by saying that it was completely untrue, and then started off the story with a bunch of unlikely details.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bobby Russell ~ Saturday Morning Confusion
Youtube S3ZqjvfirtU


The night before
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Never start a voyage on a Friday.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [Fark user image 300x168]


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I shall name thee Friday."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsnbase
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All this demonstrates is that nature abhors a smartass.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Promo Sapien: The ghostly tale of a ship that never existed.

Up next, the grisly tale of the murder that never happened, and the spine-curdling story of the child that was never chopped up in a gruesome fashion by anyone.

This. I love a good ghost story and I'm well aware that many of them have no basis in truth whatsoever, but it really lost my interest when they basically started off the article by saying that it was completely untrue, and then started off the story with a bunch of unlikely details.


For the same reason, I hate that the annual Fark Scary Stories thread is now 50% not-even-pretending-to-be-real stories from Farkers not dedicated enough to submit something to the Fark Fiction Anthology.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Of course they would deny it existed. They are part of the Deep State. So its all true.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They where just asking for something to happen
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.