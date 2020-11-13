 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   If all the U.S. was like South Dakota, we'd have 750,000 new COVID cases a day   (twitter.com) divider line
49
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

516 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 8:29 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good thing they have such strong leadership.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Good thing they have such strong leadership.


She's strongly making it terrible.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If all of the US was like South Dakota I'd have smuggled myself into New Zealand a long time ago
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What was it Elton John sang about, something about Burn Down the Sturgis?
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Give it a few weeks subby
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Good thing they have such strong leadership.


What they do has is freedom.

*Puts on stuffed bald eagle like a hat. *
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When you elect crazy... you gonna die coughing up your insides.

You chose... poorly.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you haven't been cured by eating Bible pages, it just means you haven't eaten ENOUGH Bible pages!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put hey, you got your freedoms!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss when the gop talking point was that rural areas would be safe because this only impacted godless city dwellers.

Oh well.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Put hey, you got your freedoms!


I had someone who railed against seat belt laws.  I said "so when you go flying through a windshield your final thought will be 'at least I was free'".  She said yes.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And everyone would have oil to sell and smelly oil workers living on their property and a 10/1 male to female ratio

But if every state was like South Carolina...we'd have alligators and stuff
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hope Sturgis was worth it.

Vroom vroom.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So was having Smashmouth worth it?
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Hope Sturgis was worth it.

Vroom vroom.


Seriously- if you look at the infections, they seem to be radiating out from SD. since Sturgis.


I'm sure the only cause isn't Sturgis, but it looks a lot like it.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They're only testing positive because they put on their Positive Pants just like the Governor asked them to do.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: And everyone would have oil to sell and smelly oil workers living on their property and a 10/1 male to female ratio

But if every state was like South Carolina...we'd have alligators and stuff


I'll take the gators if that gender ratio is inverted...

/Not greedy
//Only take two or three
///Four, tops.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Katie98_KT: Calypsocookie: Hope Sturgis was worth it.

Vroom vroom.

Seriously- if you look at the infections, they seem to be radiating out from SD. since Sturgis.


I'm sure the only cause isn't Sturgis, but it looks a lot like it.


The cause isn't Sturgis.  Sturgis is a symptom of the cause.  The cause is the belief that bad things can't happen to us because we're better than other people.
 
LesterB
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thanks alot Halrey Davidson
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

enry: Merltech: Put hey, you got your freedoms!

I had someone who railed against seat belt laws.  I said "so when you go flying through a windshield your final thought will be 'at least I was free'".  She said yes.


Republican freedom is freedom to kill others and die of preventable causes yourself.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good job, Palin of the Plains.

Hope you take a giant step back, and then take a flying leap to go fark yourself.

C*nt.
 
Sentient
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's a heavily republican state, with solidly republican leadership and filled to the brim with red-hat deniers. WHO COULD HAVE GUESSED

You wanna volunteer for a week in the ICU to stigginit, well there's something we can both get behind.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Conthan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This morning I heard on the local radio that a WW2 vet, a guy who was one of the first to land on Iwo Jima apparently, is dying from Covid 19 in a KC hospital right now. The family was begging the community to wear masks, saying he came from a generation of Americans that understood sacrifice. Yet today I'll still work with a bunch of jerks, who said this would all be over Nov 4, still refuse to wear a mask today because it's oppression.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
750,000 new cases... OF FREEDOM!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Freedom sounds like a ventilator, maybe they just need more prayer and more guns to shoot the virus. At this point we should just make SD a Covid freedom zone and any of them dumb anti maskers are welcome to move their and be as free as they want.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I miss when the gop talking point was that rural areas would be safe because this only impacted godless city dwellers.

Oh well.


This sort of true.  My neck of the woods is the grey area, rural Connecticut.  Small towns, populated by people who wear masks are safer.  Nobody visits here, so the exposure is mostly from folks who visit the bigger towns.
portal.ct.govView Full Size
 
Conthan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

groppet: Freedom sounds like a ventilator, maybe they just need more prayer and more guns to shoot the virus. At this point we should just make SD a Covid freedom zone and any of them dumb anti maskers are welcome to move their and be as free as they want.


We can let Trump go there too, and be their Dear Leader. I'd say we try to at least keep the Black Hills as part of Wyoming, but Trump would probably fight a war for it, and then put his face on it too, ugh.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You libs laughing at them don't get that this is a victoy for freedom.

Also cemetaries and the funeral industry.

Of course you defeatist libs want to hurt a money maker!
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Gubbo: I miss when the gop talking point was that rural areas would be safe because this only impacted godless city dwellers.

Oh well.

This sort of true.  My neck of the woods is the grey area, rural Connecticut.  Small towns, populated by people who wear masks are safer.  Nobody visits here, so the exposure is mostly from folks who visit the bigger towns.
[portal.ct.gov image 850x478]


I'm kind of depressed for you now and not because COVID.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Katie98_KT: Calypsocookie: Hope Sturgis was worth it.

Vroom vroom.

Seriously- if you look at the infections, they seem to be radiating out from SD. since Sturgis.


I'm sure the only cause isn't Sturgis, but it looks a lot like it.

The cause isn't Sturgis.  Sturgis is a symptom of the cause.  The cause is the belief that bad things can't happen to us because we're better than other people.


I remember all those years ago in March and April when midwestern states were saying they would be fine and got it handled and it was just those coastal elites that would get sick. Well the ventilator is on the other lung now isn't it and your heros are not lifting a finger to save you. I do feel bad for the people trying to be safe and healthy but fark the rest of those aholes for putting everyone at risk.
 
Sentient
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: You libs laughing at them don't get that this is a victoy for freedom.

Also cemetaries and the funeral industry.

Of course you defeatist libs want to hurt a money maker!


Plus in the long run, it's likely to raise the country's IQ a bit, and lower the average age. There are a lot of upsides to this on a large scale, if you just overlook the whole personal grandma-choked-to-death thing.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Notabunny: 750,000 new cases... OF FREEDOM!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Cleffer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just get it over with. So tired of this shiat.
 
OldJames
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If they said 750,000/day for 438 days, I'd be very suspicious it was a lie
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sentient: if you just overlook the whole personal grandma-choked-to-death thing.


Invest in crematoriums. It only goes up from here!
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I looked at some of the pics of crowds on the websites of their major newspapers and it appears that people are starting to wear masks. Any farker from there? Anybody from SD? Anybody? Bueller?
 
steppenwolf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: I looked at some of the pics of crowds on the websites of their major newspapers and it appears that people are starting to wear masks. Any farker from there? Anybody from SD? Anybody? Bueller?


Former resident with friends back there. In the largest city, masks are more prevalent but nowhere near anywhere it should be. No mandate = no adherence.

It... does not get better in the rural parts.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: EvilEgg: Gubbo: I miss when the gop talking point was that rural areas would be safe because this only impacted godless city dwellers.

Oh well.

This sort of true.  My neck of the woods is the grey area, rural Connecticut.  Small towns, populated by people who wear masks are safer.  Nobody visits here, so the exposure is mostly from folks who visit the bigger towns.
[portal.ct.gov image 850x478]

I'm kind of depressed for you now and not because COVID.


Don't be.  I like my chickens, goats, and room for my quads and snowmobiles.  My neighbors like their drugs and don't bother me.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: I looked at some of the pics of crowds on the websites of their major newspapers and it appears that people are starting to wear masks. Any farker from there? Anybody from SD? Anybody? Bueller?


They don't have internet yet.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sigh. The city council in Sioux Falls voted on a city mask mandate for indoors. It tied 4-4. Our Mayor voted against it. farking asshole.
And as a bonus a guy I'm friends with on my men's hockey team is on the city council and voted against. I'm going to rip his ass Sunday night. Asshole.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: I looked at some of the pics of crowds on the websites of their major newspapers and it appears that people are starting to wear masks. Any farker from there? Anybody from SD? Anybody? Bueller?


I live in SiouxFalls. Masks are becoming much more the norm. Of course we still have our healthy share of assholes complaining about MUH FREEDUMBS
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've been living in South Dakota a few years. I've lived here off and on in life. Since my mom passed, we're ready to move on for good. People here are nice but I have to say, rather ignorant. They don't know what's going on in the rest of the country (nor the world) and have had that reinforced by being told repeatedly that the news is all fake. A rather selfish approach to religion plays a part as well, allowing many to say it doesn't matter because they're saved.

I'm going to repost something for the other day about one of the nicest, smartest people I know in South Dakota:

This gal is our realtor, mid-40s, conservative, a Trumper, and quite smart. I like her plenty. She and mrs edmo just agreed to disagree on number of things. There are still people out here that can disagree and carry on a relationship at least.

She won't wear a mask. "I have to live my life." Plus "I'm not worried about dying. I know where I'm going."

She doesn't think COVID is that serious. We pointed out that South Dakotans cannot travel to over 15 states without being required to quarantine two weeks. "I didn't know that."We added that you're twice as likely to get infected here as New York."What? Really?"

Random thing from her: "71% of people who died from COVID were wearing masks."I guess this obvious BS makes some sort of sense if you are a conservative. We hear a lot of this kind of thing around here. People keep saying the silliest things and then they feel better.

She told us she's been taking a break from the news, probably since the election, I suppose.  "We'll see how finances shake out after the Senate seats are settled."I have no clue what that means. FOXNews talking point?

The real estate market is really hot. "People are buying anything they can get because they want to leave states that have COVID restrictions." I want to discount that as obvious sales BS but then again, I know the type of people this state attracts. We threw out a price twice what we paid for ours three years ago and said, "if somebody wants it, we'll move."

The economy is really booming in South Dakota.Certainly true for Realtors. Plus her husband is full-time National Guard and promoted to Lt Col recently, got a command position. Life is good. Meanwhile, every job in this town still starts at $12.xx per hour.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: I looked at some of the pics of crowds on the websites of their major newspapers and it appears that people are starting to wear masks. Any farker from there? Anybody from SD? Anybody? Bueller?


Yeah me. Ask me questions and I'll answer.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: I've been living in South Dakota a few years. I've lived here off and on in life. Since my mom passed, we're ready to move on for good. People here are nice but I have to say, rather ignorant. They don't know what's going on in the rest of the country (nor the world) and have had that reinforced by being told repeatedly that the news is all fake. A rather selfish approach to religion plays a part as well, allowing many to say it doesn't matter because they're saved.

I'm going to repost something for the other day about one of the nicest, smartest people I know in South Dakota:

This gal is our realtor, mid-40s, conservative, a Trumper, and quite smart. I like her plenty. She and mrs edmo just agreed to disagree on number of things. There are still people out here that can disagree and carry on a relationship at least.

She won't wear a mask. "I have to live my life." Plus "I'm not worried about dying. I know where I'm going."

She doesn't think COVID is that serious. We pointed out that South Dakotans cannot travel to over 15 states without being required to quarantine two weeks. "I didn't know that."We added that you're twice as likely to get infected here as New York."What? Really?"

Random thing from her: "71% of people who died from COVID were wearing masks."I guess this obvious BS makes some sort of sense if you are a conservative. We hear a lot of this kind of thing around here. People keep saying the silliest things and then they feel better.

She told us she's been taking a break from the news, probably since the election, I suppose.  "We'll see how finances shake out after the Senate seats are settled."I have no clue what that means. FOXNews talking point?

The real estate market is really hot. "People are buying anything they can get because they want to leave states that have COVID restrictions." I want to discount that as obvious sales BS but then again, I know the type of people this state attracts. We threw out a price twice what we paid for ours three years ago and said, "if somebody wants it, we'll move."

The economy is really booming in South Dakota.Certainly true for Realtors. Plus her husband is full-time National Guard and promoted to Lt Col recently, got a command position. Life is good. Meanwhile, every job in this town still starts at $12.xx per hour.


I'll say this much. Buying a house in the Sioux Falls area is ridiculous right now. Things get listed and bought in hours.
 
mod3072
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: And everyone would have oil to sell and smelly oil workers living on their property and a 10/1 male to female ratio

But if every state was like South Carolina...we'd have alligators and stuff


You're thinking of the wrong Dakota. Not much oil in SD, and the population is 49.8% female.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thedingoatemybaby: I looked at some of the pics of crowds on the websites of their major newspapers and it appears that people are starting to wear masks. Any farker from there? Anybody from SD? Anybody? Bueller?


I live in a college town, so my experience is different.

Mask usage is very good here. Not great, but very good. Masks seems to be pretty common and growing in Sioux Falls, the largest city.

But it's bad enough that we need more than masks. People aren't adjusting their lives to be more distant. Restaurants and bars are open.

If I had to guess, it's the restaurants, bars, and schools that are killing us. That and people refusing to adjust their routines, especially in rural areas.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.