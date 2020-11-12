 Skip to content
 
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida to let people bring relatives home from long-term-care facilities for the holidays, since surely nothing could go wrong   (tampabay.com) divider line
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I lost my Mom just over 2 years ago. I deeply, DEEPLY understand families wanting to spend holidays with their elderly relatives.

But DAMN, people. Come on.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, that's one way to free up beds for the rising flood of convalescing COVID patients.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My comment was deleted and marked trolling because I said go hug your grandparents.

What in the actual fark.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-8939543/A-heartbreaking-picture-Bri​tains-chaotic-care-home-visiting-rules​.html?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=websi​te&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, you can go home, but don't come back without quarantine.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Economics: New residents get charged higher rates.

If a percentage of residents don't return, that's sad but profitable.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*quietly slips in a large inheritance tax at the same time*
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*sigh*
 
fusillade762
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Peter Jackson's Dead Alive (Braindead) dinner scene HD
Youtube cLSzNudVp68
 
fusillade762
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: *sigh*


Zip?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Of course they can make the call, how could it be otherwise.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People are morons, last time I saw my family was in August in my brother's yard, we were masked up and over 6 feet apart. Didn't even get a hug and it has been just phone calls since.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skatedrifter: My comment was deleted and marked trolling because I said go hug your grandparents.

What in the actual fark.


Yeah, what else did you include in your comment?
 
