(CNN)   Homeland Security has been fired   (cnn.com)
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Trump knows he's done. He hasn't tweeted for 11 hours. He is realising that he lost.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
As sad as these guys and gals might be, they did a great job by all accounts and should be very proud of it. Of course that means Trump will punish them for it.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Anyone in charge of guns is being replaced.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What sycophants is he going to install in their place? What role do they play in wrecking up the joint.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FUTURAMA 'WRECK UP THE PLACE' ORIGINAL
Youtube S5B9XwFY24g
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have had safe and fair elections. We swear. We checked."

YOU'RE FIRED!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been assured this is nothing to worry about, and that the will of the voters will be respected.
 
Beginning of the end [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He knows he lost such is why they're  now rigging up the failsafe (ec) and firing everyone in charge of the guns.


He knows he lost such is why they're  now rigging up the failsafe (ec) and firing everyone in charge of the guns.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over-under on a soft coup?
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. So many posts have gone unfilled for the last 4 years that you'll hardly notice another one being empty.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: Trump knows he's done. He hasn't tweeted for 11 hours. He is realising that he lost.


Trump will keep making noise until he leaves.
Trump will keep making noise EVEN AFTER HE LEAVES.
Prepare yourself mentally for that.
It's a social media world and there is no such thing as a bad comment, or people following because they are curious.
A follow is a follow, is an extra pair of eyeballs seeing whatever you spew forth.

You never wondered why he never used the official POTUS account?!
Unfortunately POTUS has "us" in it instead of a m & e.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that it has nothing to do with the NSA stating that the elections were secure. Nope.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump was mad they were shooting down his conspiracy theories.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump has to be running out of kids to fill these jobs.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destroying evidence.


Destroying evidence.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

And by them you mean us.


And by them you mean us.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Y'all still hiring?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Y'all still hiring?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He so desperately wants "last post"
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FWIW, anyone who is good will be rehired in 10 weeks or less, depending on the needs of Biden's transition team.


FWIW, anyone who is good will be rehired in 10 weeks or less, depending on the needs of Biden's transition team.
 
notto
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
These must be the child eating cannibals Q has been talking about.
 
siyuntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's probably on Parler now, hence no tweets. They won't put those lousy disclaimers on his comments, and many of his most ardent sycophants have already switched over to the cool new platform that doesn't restrict your freedumbs with stupid, communist, antifa concepts such as truth or social responsibility. All the worship, none of the scrutiny or criticism.

I do hope someone's keeping an eye the situation over there.  Whackjobs that feel they have nothing to lose can be dangerous as hell. And while I don't believe all (or even most) of his 71M voters are unhinged, I do think enough are (between the white supremacists, militia folk, qooks, and true believers) to really do some damage.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dude was just a couple decades early. He would be a hero in today's GOP.

Y'all still hiring?
[upload.wikimedia.org image 800x993]


Dude was just a couple decades early. He would be a hero in today's GOP.
 
Spartacus Finch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
156 years ago, Sherman led an army of antifa peodofiles against some very fine people. Trump is just... Who the fark knows? Can he just be committed?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder if the new guy that gets put there will suddenly be like "OMG....so much evidence of fraud!  We can't trust the election.  Trump clearly won"
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I just assumed nobody gave him the password.


I just assumed nobody gave him the password.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Trump knows he's done. He hasn't tweeted for 11 hours. He is realising that he lost.


Uh, no. He's realizing that he's been robbed and he's going to do whatever it takes to get his property back.

You forget that the man is incapable of understanding the word "no" if it is directed at him. It almost wouldn't shock me at this point to see him locking himself up in the oval office with a machine gun and threatening to shoot anyone who comes through the door.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ftfy.


Ftfy.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who wants toast?
 
