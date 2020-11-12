 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   'He was referring to a raccoon': What friend of Ahmaud Arbery murder suspect says when prosecutors ask him about defendant's text that discusses 'shooting a black c**n with gold teeth with a high point 45'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
HoodRich White Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
gray-whsv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


Also, these racist turds should stay locked up, permanently.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If they are allowed out, it should be in an urn
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
1 throw them in a hole, throw away the hole
2 judge should have threatened the friend with perjury, cause everybody knows he was lying

3 who the farking hell brags about having a Hi-Point? It's like bragging about your daewoo
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And to think that they would have gotten away with it if they just hadn't released the video of them hunting him down and murdering him as if he was a rabid animals.

farkers need to burn.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And here I thought "blah people" was an insult to everyone's intelligence.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Many have tried.  All have failed.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
baka-san:

Daewoo makes good things
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: And to think that they would have gotten away with it if they just hadn't released the video of them hunting him down and murdering him as if he was a rabid animals.

farkers need to burn.


They did that because they thought they were 100 percent justified in killing a stranger because he was black. They had no fear that they did anything wrong or would face any consequences. Shows you the culture of that area specifically and this country generally.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We're censoring coon now in racist context? I didn't get that memo.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These are the people Frank Castle would be after.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh a racoon with gold teeth, ok sounds reasonable.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

baka-san: 1 throw them in a hole, throw away the hole
2 judge should have threatened the friend with perjury, cause everybody knows he was lying

3 who the farking hell brags about having a Hi-Point? It's like bragging about your daewoo


Hey they made some fine monitors back in the day.
p.globalsources.comView Full Size
 
