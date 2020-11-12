 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Let's create some Haikus in honor of World Kindness Day. A random act of kindness, the Kindness of strangers. Share with us your Haikus of goodness & goodwill. We could all sure use some right now
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Welcome ye Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Let's create some Haikus in honor of World Kindness Day. A random act of kindness. The Kindness of strangers, friends or family. Share with us your Haikus of goodness, goodwill, caring. We could all sure use some right now.

Remember: One (1) Haiku entry per post, and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person please.

Here's info on writing a Haiku.

ALSO ATTENTION F'ARTISTES: The "Farketplace" is open and there's a ton of amazing items! https://www.fark.com/comments/1101206​8​/The-Farketplace-is-now-open!-Post-lin​ks-to-your-online-storefronts-for-hand​made-crafts-goods-whathaveyous-support​-your-fellow-Farkers-by-shopping-for-c​ool-stuff-at-Farkers-stores

You're all invited to link to your Etsy, eBay, Amazon or other online storefront to sell your goods. It can be pretty much anything legal: handmade décor, jewelry you made, scarves you knitted, hand-sewn footie pajamas, quilts, photography, artwork, hand-blown glass dragons, antiques... whatever fits. Tons of Farkers are selling stuff in there, and given that Xmas is coming right up, it's a good time to check out what's going on there.

Contest Rules:

One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: Let's create some Haikus in honor of World Kindness Day. A random act of kindness. The Kindness of strangers, friends or family. Share with us your Haikus of goodness, goodwill, caring. We could all sure use it right now.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Here's my sample as an example:

I've always relied
On the kindness of strangers;
Can you spare a square?

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, Famishus !

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past Fartiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Had a rum and coke.
No ice cubes in the freezer
So I used breath mints
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Wiener dog of mine
You ate my bottom denture
But I still love you
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
An old Trumper called
With the Covid
I went anyway and fixed her door.
 
hebrides [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
COVID stole my job
No money since October
Friends try to help out
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
morning, family
coffee, with a little rum
new socks on my feet
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To honor World Kindness Day
I braided your mothers back hair
You're welcome
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hospital near full,
Staff not wearing their damn masks.
I hate those people.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: I adopted wRex
Both laid off and shelter closed
hours later. Fate.


I walked my scrawny new German Shepard with freshly bitten off ear to work after impulsively adpoting him in an unplanned bipolar decision ( I live in an RV, he is huge). An hour later we arrived at my work to show off the new pup, only to be handed a letter that I'd been laid off.

That night his shelter closed due to Covid.

We've spent every minute together since... he's living the best puplife on the beach, chasing tennis balls and bodysurfing every day. He has dozens of dogs he knows and plays with each day on the sand, and he makes sure I get exercise every single day. I'm fit and tan thank to him...

Meant to be
 
EffingFurious
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
With tears in her eyes,
She said her child was hungry.
"Thank you, sir!" she cried.
 
