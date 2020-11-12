 Skip to content
"Lot of junk washed up here. This is incredible." "DEBBIE!"
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Background Guy had the right idea:  Don't walk, RUN!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
MST3K- DEBBIE!
Youtube 1rQqgql7G1A
 
Dave2042
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ah, American infrastructure.  Comedy gold.
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She's good at keeping the banter going.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Background Guy had the right idea:  Don't walk, RUN!


He could definitely have fallen in but on the news crew side they weren't on the bridge. They were right on the bank side of the road so unless 10 feet of ground suddenly decided to wash away they were in no danger.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Weird....I thought North Carolina outlawed climate change.
 
Stibium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Devolving_Spud: Background Guy had the right idea:  Don't walk, RUN!

He could definitely have fallen in but on the news crew side they weren't on the bridge. They were right on the bank side of the road so unless 10 feet of ground suddenly decided to wash away they were in no danger.


That's a LOT of water, if it that section of the bridge went whatever ground was under it would get scoured away in seconds. 10 feet is a long walk when the very ground beneath you liquefies.
 
