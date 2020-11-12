 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Oh nothing, just another ginormous alligator walking across a golf course. What's up with you?   (ftw.usatoday.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2020 at 2:17 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dear alligator,

We'd like you to do us a favor though....

/ what? It's obviously a joke. Obviously, one could not do a quid pro quo with an alligator
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
GIFs with Sound #1
Youtube KR0EHW6IpSw

/some lyrics NSFW
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is nothing new. They love ponds on golf courses. They have been here millions of years before us, so respect. They won't bother you unless you are dumb enough to feed them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is why I prefer Arizona to Florida for a warm place. The Nopes are so much smaller in the desert.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Molly Hatchet - Gator Country
Youtube PTR13MV4fqc
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On the case.

Jeremy Roenick tries to tackle an alligator
Youtube yz0ypNg1GQ8
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Chubbs?
 
Morgenstern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
While out dining, a young alligator
When asked if he'd have coffee later
Just shook his large head and pleasantly said
I was planning on having the waiter

I have no idea who wrote that. But I had to memorize it back in third grade, probably around 1974

/got nothing
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Last time I played golf in florida, in the same area (fort myers), there were 2 alligators on the golf course. They were smaller ones but its always a surprise.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Last time I played golf in florida, in the same area (fort myers), there were 2 alligators on the golf course. They were smaller ones but its always a surprise.


How do you count it if the ball landed on the alligator?
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm going to fight themand see if their boots will fit me.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.