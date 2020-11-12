 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ok. Which one of you is Doc?   (twitter.com)
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oh, the humanity, mankind, homo sapiens, men!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Twitter steals HOTY
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those are obviously ballots on the way to the dump. Nice try libmitter!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm your huckleberry.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: I'm your huckleberry.


That was some funny sh*t.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Doc ain't here, what say we spot him a membership?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's also Grumpy, Dopey, Happy, Bashful, Sneezy and Sleepy (not Joe Biden)
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god, let me guess, an old lady is actually going to make a senile old man strip naked under the pretext of guessing his age in 2020?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Performance Enhancers | This is SportsCenter
Youtube 1m92flRQAko
 
tom247365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: Oh my god, let me guess, an old lady is actually going to make a senile old man strip naked under the pretext of guessing his age in 2020?


Maybe?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: There's also Grumpy, Dopey, Happy, Bashful, Sneezy and Sleepy (not Joe Biden)


And Cocky.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If Doc ain't here, what say we spot him a membership?


I'll do a month.
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's an old joke. In fact it's almost word-for-word the same as the first result in google. Someone just found a photo to go with it.

http://www.i18nguy.com/humor/language​f​un.html
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wiredroach: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/1m92flRQ​Ako?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


despite my interest in sports falling to near zero I will admit that ESPN has the best commercials.
 
phishrace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not a doctor and I had the fish, finned animal, mola mola, Mister Limpet.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's up?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OK Captain Tightpants
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What's another word for thesaurus?
 
Mike Jittlov
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nytmare: It's an old joke. In fact it's almost word-for-word the same as the first result in google. Someone just found a photo to go with it.

http://www.i18nguy.com/humor/languagef​un.html


I hereby grant you wet-blanket-of-the-thread award.

Good call though. I hope to see more of this from you in the future.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's up, Doc?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Uhh...nevermind...
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

nytmare: It's an old joke. In fact it's almost word-for-word the same as the first result in google. Someone just found a photo to go with it.

http://www.i18nguy.com/humor/languagef​un.html


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calbert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Twitter steals HOTY


except no.

No, they didn't.

Not for a decades-old joke that appears regularly throughout the internet.

/Google it
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
